First image of Ram Lalla idol from temple's sanctum sanctorum revealed

The first photo of the idol was revealed during the placement ceremony in the Ram temple's sanctum sanctorum

The first images of the newly built idol of Ram Lalla showed the face of the deity covered with a veil. The idol was brought inside the temple on Wednesday night with the help of a crane.

Let's take a closer look at how the Ram Lalla idol was installed inside the Ram temple.





Ram Lalla idol installed inside the sanctum sanctorum

The idol of Ram Lalla was installed in the "Garbha Griha", or sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple, at 1:28 pm on Thursday. The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust members, including Anil Mishra, Champat Rai and Swami Govind Giri, were present during the placement ceremony and reported to The Indian Express.

"Ram Lalla will now sit on his asana [seat]," a priest associated with the rituals in Ayodhya was quoted as saying by Deccan Herald.

According to the news agency ANI, Vedic Brahmins and revered acharyas led the worship ceremonies inside the temple premises.

Due to the idol weighing between 150-200 kg and limited space inside the sanctum sanctorum, the installation was carried out under the supervision of a team of engineers, an eyewitness told The Indian Express.

Before placing the idol, it was reportedly washed with water from several sacred rivers across the country as part of the "Jaladhivas" ritual. "Under Jaladhivas, the idol is, ideally, submerged in water from the river, but given the size of this idol, a water kalash [urn] is kept at the feet of the idol and a cloth soaked in water is draped over it," one of the priests performing the rituals said.

Then, the idol was covered with a special paste made of Chandan and Kesar as part of the "Gandhadhivas" ritual.





Ram Lalla installed with special prayers

Other rituals were also performed along with Ganesh Pujan as the idol was taken to the sanctum sanctorum.

Speaking to the news agency PTI, Arun Dixit, a priest associated with the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, said 'pradhan sankalp 'was performed by Anil Mishra, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which is tasked with the construction and management of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

"The idea behind the 'Pradhan Sankalp 'is that the 'Pratishtha 'of Lord Ram is being done for the welfare of all, for the welfare of the nation, for the welfare of humanity, and also for those who contributed to this work," he added.

The idol of Ram Lalla was brought inside the Ram temple on Wednesday night before, and a special puja was held in the sanctum sanctorum.

All you need to know Ram Lalla idol

The idol of Lord Ram is 51 inches tall and carved out of black stone. It captures the Hindu deity as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus. Due to the halo and lotus, the idol weighs about 150 kg, reported The Times of India (ToI).

Meanwhile, the old idols of Ram Lalla and his three brothers, which have been worshipped for decades, are currently kept at the makeshift temple inside the premises. They would be placed in front of the new idol inside the sanctum sanctorum on January 22, said Champat Rai, general secretary of the temple trust.

"The worship of the present idol of Lord Ram has been going on since 1950 and it will be seated in the sanctum sanctorum of the original temple along with the new idol," said Rai.

"The worshipping of the [original] idol will continue even after January 22 in the same manner as it has been done so far," Rai was quoted as saying by ToI.





Rituals before Pran Pratishtha

Several ceremonies are taking place in Ayodhya in preparation for the 'Pran Pratishtha' celebration on January 22.

A hawan will be held today at a mandap set up about 100 metres from the Ram temple and will continue till January 22. "Fire from this will be used to light the 'nine kundas' in the nine corners of the temple that will be lit 24X7," Dixit said in an interview with The Indian Express.

The rituals will continue till January 22, while only essential rituals will be held on the day of the consecration ceremony, said Ram temple trust officials.

Thousands of guests, including politicians, actors and sportspersons, have been invited to the main event on Monday.