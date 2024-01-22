Home / India News / Ram mandir LIVE: PM Modi arrives in Ayodhya ahead of 'pran pratishtha'
Ram mandir LIVE: PM Modi arrives in Ayodhya ahead of 'pran pratishtha'

Ayodhya Ram Mandir pran pratishtha Live: Catch all the latest updates on Ram temple consecration ceremony here

New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File image)

Last Updated : Jan 22 2024 | 10:54 AM IST
Ram temple pran pratishtha Live on January 22:  The Ram mandir in Ayodhya is scheduled  to be unveiled today with the 'Pran Pratishtha' of  Ram Lalla statue set to take place between 12:15 pm and 12:45 pm. 
The consecration ceremony is set to take place today in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other VVIPS, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, president of the temple trust Mahant Nritya Gopal, and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat Das. BJP veteran LK Advani, one of the chief architects behind the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, will skip the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony today due to extreme cold weather, media reports suggested.
Four thousand saints and 2,200 other guests have been invited to the ceremony, according to media reports. Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Dhanush, Rishab Shetty, Madhur Bhandarkar, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol, Prabhas and Yash have been invited to the event.  Arun Govil and Deepika Chikhalia Topiwala, who played Ram and Sita in the 1987 series Ramayan, will also be given an invitation to the event.
On Thursday, the  Central Government  declared  a half day holiday for central government offices and institutions to enable participation in the festivities. This led to a barrage of circulars from the Maharashtra government to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and stock exchanges on Friday.
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here will remain open on Monday, reversing its decision to shut OPD services till 2:30 pm on the occasion of the consecration ceremony at the Ayodhya Ram temple
To commemorate the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also released commemorative postage stamps on Ayodhya's Ram temple and a book with stamps dedicated to Lord Ram from around the world.

Ram mandir update: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan arrive at Ayodhya airport, Saina Nehwal reaches Ram mandir

Ram Temple LIVE update: Here is the full schedule of pran pratishtha ceremony today

As soon as Ram Lalla is seated, all difficulties will end: Ram temple trust chief priest

92 state guests from 50 countries to attend Ram temple consecration ceremony

Ram mandir pran pratishtha LIVE news: ‘An emotional day for all Ram bhakts’, says UP deputy chief minister

Ayodhya Ram temple LIVE news: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, director Rohit Shetty leave for Ayodhya

Ayodhya Ram mandir LIVE : Sachin Tendulkar heading to Ayodhya ahead of consecration cermony

Ayodhya Ram mandir LIVE update: Mexico's first Ram Temple to be unveiled in Queretaro

Witnessing an unforgettable moment: Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak on Ram Mandir consecration event

Mukesh Ambani's residence ‘Antilia’ illuminated with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ on eve of Ram mandir 'pran pratishtha'

Ayodhya Ram mandir news: Indian diaspora illuminated Times Square ahead of 'pran prathistha' ceremony

Ayodhya Ram mandir | History, controversy, inauguration, attendees, and more

Ram temple news: Here are the major events which are set to take place during pran pratishtha

Security has been augmented outside Hanuman Garhi Temple in Ayodhya ahead of Ram Temple 'pran pratishtha'

Ram Mandir LIVE news: Ram Charan leaves for Ayodhya from Hyderabad ahead of Ram temple consecration ceremony

Ram mandir news LIVE: Amitabh Bachchan leaves for Ayodhya ahead of pran pratishtha ceremony

Ram mandir news update: Ayodhya set to welcome Lord Ram, consecration ceremony to begin at 12:20 pm

All eyes on Ayodhya as mega Ram temple inauguration set to take place today

The 'Pran Pratishtha' rituals will be presided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has reached Ayodhya, concluding 11-day tour to several temples ahead of the consecration ceremony.

Ram Rajya will begin with 'pran pratishtha' ceremony: Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra chief priest

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra chief priest Satyendra Das today said that with the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, Ram Rajya will begin and all the inequalities will be over.

"From today, Ram Rajya will begin with Pran Pratishtha. All the inequalities will be over. Everyone will behave with love. From Ayodhya the change that will come to the entire country and it will be very beautiful. And everyone will live in harmony. We will live with goodwill. Lord Ram's blessing will fall on everyone," he emphasised. 

Ram Mandir LIVE Updates: Here is what ex-cricketer Mithali Raj said on the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony

"I experience the profound emotions one feels when in a highly religious place. This has been a collective aspiration for a long time, and being present on this significant occasion feels like a divine calling. It's a joyous celebration, and we are all delighted to participate and share in the festivities."
 
                                                                                                                                                                  - Mithali Raj, Former India cricketer  

Ram mandir update: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan arrive at Ayodhya airport, Saina Nehwal reaches Ram mandir

 
Telugu superstars Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan arrived at Ayodhya airport today ahead of the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony. Saina Nehwal has reached Ram mandir premises.

Ram Temple LIVE update: Here is the full schedule of pran pratishtha ceremony today

PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony to be held in  Ayodhya today. Thousands of  devotees have gathered in Ayodhya for the mega event. Here is the full schedule of the events set to take place in the Ram temple today.

As soon as Ram Lalla is seated, all difficulties will end: Ram temple trust chief priest

 
Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Chief Priest Acharya Satyendra Das spoke to news agency ANI on preparations for the temple's grand opening. "Everything is happening very well. What Ram Bhakts wanted, is getting fulfilled today...As soon as Ram Lalla is seated...all difficulties will end," he said.

92 state guests from 50 countries to attend Ram temple consecration ceremony

 The consecration ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol will be attended  by 92 invitees representing 50 countries as state guests.
Also, there will be 15 'yajmans' drawn from different social groups to accompany the PM.

Ayodhya Ram temple news: UP CM Yogi Adityanath arrives at Ram temple ahead of consecration ceremony

Ram mandir pran pratishtha LIVE news: ‘An emotional day for all Ram bhakts’, says UP deputy chief minister

 
 
 
Ahead of the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister KP Maurya said, "Today is a very emotional day for all the Ram Bhakts. I am fortunate that I have been there since the movement till today when Lord Ram is arriving in his abode."

Ayodhya Ram temple LIVE news: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, director Rohit Shetty leave for Ayodhya

Ahead of the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony,  many stars from the Hindi film industry were seen leaving for Ayodhya at the Mumbai airport.

Ayodhya Ram mandir LIVE : Sachin Tendulkar heading to Ayodhya ahead of consecration cermony

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was spotted at Mumbai airport on Monday morning as he headed to Ayodhya. Shuttler Saina Nehwal, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha and retired cricketers like Anil Kumble and Venkatesh Prasad have reached Ayodhya to attend the event. 

Ayodhya Ram mandir LIVE update: Mexico's first Ram Temple to be unveiled in Queretaro

Ram mandir pran pratishtha LIVE: Army helicopters to shower flowers on Ayodhya during 'aarti'

Army helicopters will shower flowers on Ayodhya and 30 artists will play different Indian musical instruments at the temple premises at the time of Aarti at Ram temple, news agency PTI reported today. All the guests will be provided bells which they will be ringing during the 'aarti'.

Opening of Ram temple will be gateway to enlightenment and peace: Billionaire Gautam Adani

Billionare Gautam Adani today stated that the opening of the temple will be the gateway to enlightenment and peace, binding the communities with the timeless threads of India's spiritual and cultural harmony.

"On this auspicious day, as the Ayodhya Mandir's doors open, let it be a gateway to enlightenment and peace, binding the communities with the timeless threads of Bharat's spiritual and cultural harmony," Gautam Adani wrote on his X timeline on Monday morning.

Ahead of 'pran pratishtha', Ayodhya sees infrastructure push amid stagnant income, tourism numbers

Highways, water, an airport, and a  railway station are  among the declarations announced ahead of the Ram mandir consecration ceremony. After years of stunted tourist inflows, the Uttar Pradesh government's drive to build Ayodhya as a tourism centre, has come on the back of the development of the Ram temple in the city. Click here for more details.

Witnessing an unforgettable moment: Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak on Ram Mandir consecration event

 
"Everyone is chanting Jai Shri Ram right now. We are getting to see an unforgettable moment, so I bow before Lord Ram.This day has come after a struggle of 500 years."
                                                                                                                                                                    - Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak

Mukesh Ambani's residence ‘Antilia’ illuminated with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ on eve of Ram mandir 'pran pratishtha'

 
 

Ram temple news update: BJP veteran LK Advani to skip consecration ceremony

Ayodhya Ram temple LIVE: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana leaves for Ayodhya

Apart from him, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal also left for Ayodhya on Monday morning to attend the consecration ceremony.
 
 
 

Ayodhya Ram mandir news: Indian diaspora illuminated Times Square ahead of 'pran prathistha' ceremony


