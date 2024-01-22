Ram mandir LIVE: PM Modi arrives in Ayodhya ahead of 'pran pratishtha'

Ram temple pran pratishtha Live on January 22: The Ram mandir in Ayodhya is scheduled to be unveiled today with the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla statue set to take place between 12:15 pm and 12:45 pm.

The consecration ceremony is set to take place today in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other VVIPS, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, president of the temple trust Mahant Nritya Gopal, and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat Das. BJP veteran LK Advani, one of the chief architects behind the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, will skip the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony today due to extreme cold weather, media reports suggested.

Four thousand saints and 2,200 other guests have been invited to the ceremony, according to media reports. Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Dhanush, Rishab Shetty, Madhur Bhandarkar, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol, Prabhas and Yash have been invited to the event. Arun Govil and Deepika Chikhalia Topiwala, who played Ram and Sita in the 1987 series Ramayan, will also be given an invitation to the event.

On Thursday, the Central Government declared a half day holiday for central government offices and institutions to enable participation in the festivities. This led to a barrage of circulars from the Maharashtra government to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and stock exchanges on Friday.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here will remain open on Monday, reversing its decision to shut OPD services till 2:30 pm on the occasion of the consecration ceremony at the Ayodhya Ram temple

To commemorate the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also released commemorative postage stamps on Ayodhya's Ram temple and a book with stamps dedicated to Lord Ram from around the world.