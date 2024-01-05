Ayodhya Ram mandir: Why the temple will be consecrated on January 22

The Ram mandir is set to be consecrated amid much fanfare at 12.20 pm on January 22, 2024. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a slew of other dignitaries, including athletes, film stars, industrialists and spiritual leaders, will be present in Ayodhya to attend the mega event.

But why was January 22 chosen as the date for consecration (Pran Pratishtha) of the Ram temple? Let's find out.

According to a report by News9, this date syncs up with the auspicious Abhijit Muhurat. The Muhurat on January 22 lasts from 11:51 am to 12:33 pm.

Abhijit Muhurat is extremely significant in Hindu mythology. It is when, according to legend, Lord Shiva killed the demon Tripurasur. This muhurat is thus associated with the removal of any negative energies from one's life.

It is also seen to be a favourable day to start a new venture, whether it is a career, a business, or buying a new home.

Mrigashira Nakshatra also begins at 3:52 am on that date and lasts until 4:58 am on January 23. This is regarded as a good omen for the consecration ceremony.

The Mrigashira Nakshatra is connected with the deity Soma – also known as the "God of Immortality". Denoted by a deer, it signifies the pursuit of knowledge and experience.

Mrigashira, ruled by Mars, is known for its bustle and continual mobility. It is regarded to be lucky for a variety of rituals. Its positive influence begins on January 22 and lasts until the morning of the 23rd.

Times Now quoted Mahant Govind Dev Giri, the treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, as saying that 'Amrit Siddhi Yoga' and 'Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga' also coincide with this date. This makes it very suited for the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust general secretary Champat Rai compared the date to India's Independence Day.

"January 22, 2024, is as important as August 15, 1947. It is equally important as getting Kargil back, and as much as the detention of a lakh soldiers was important in 1971," Champat Rai was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

There is a feeling of satisfaction among the people of Ayodhya over the construction of the temple, which has become an 'instrument to unite India', he said.

"There is a feeling of satisfaction. The people of Ayodhya, small princely states of the neighbourhood, priests, teachers and all the saints from all over India after 1983, started getting associated with it. The subject, which was limited only to Ayodhya, has become the subject of the respect of the entire country," he added.

Ayodhya Ram Temple consecration

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the temple at noon on January 22. The trust has also invited 4,000 saints to the ceremony.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the rituals of the consecration ceremony on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will celebrate Amrit Mahotsav.

A 1,008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised, in which thousands of devotees will be fed. Several tent cities are being set up in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town for the ceremony.

According to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, arrangements will be made for 10,000-15,000 people.

Local authorities are gearing up for an anticipated surge in visitors around the ceremony and are in the process of implementing enhanced security measures and making logistical arrangements to ensure a smooth experience for all.

(With agency input)