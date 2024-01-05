Home / India News / DCW dealt with over 170,000 cases under Maliwal's chairpersonship: Report

DCW dealt with over 170,000 cases under Maliwal's chairpersonship: Report

During a media briefing this morning, outgoing DCW chief Swati Maliwal, said over the past eight years, the commission's 'Rape Crisis Cell' had received over 41 lakh calls on the women's helpline

Maliwal on Friday tendered her resignation hours after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced her nomination for Rajya Sabha elections.
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 6:09 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Friday said it has dealt with over 170,000 cases during Swati Maliwal's tenure as the chairperson, a 700 per cent surge compared to her predecessor Barkha Shukla Singh.

The DCW released its report spanning 2015 to 2023, showcasing its role in ensuring women's safety in the national capital over this period.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

During a media briefing this morning, outgoing DCW chief Maliwal, said over the past eight years, the commission's 'Rape Crisis Cell' had received over 410,000 calls on the women's helpline, assisted survivors in 197,479 court hearings, and counselled 60,000 sexual assault survivors.

The DCW's focus on LGBTQIA+ rights and addressing cyber-crimes against women showcased its commitment to justice, Maliwal said.

"The commission's relentless pursuit of women's safety included advocating for a special task force, tackling acid violence, and exposing illegal liquor and drug practices," she added.

In the last eight years, the commission has dealt with more than 170,000 complaints and held over 414,000 hearings, she added.

"The women's commissions of several other states, including Rajasthan, Jharkhand, and Orissa had paid a visit at the DCW to study its working style," an official statement said.

She also highlighted her indefinite hunger strike against the increasing brutalities of child rapes in the country.

Maliwal on Friday tendered her resignation hours after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced her nomination for Rajya Sabha elections.

Also Read

Aam Aadmi Party nominates DCW chief Swati Maliwal for Rajya Sabha

DCW chief Maliwal meets families of women stripped, paraded in Manipur

DCW chief Maliwal inspects bus stops in Delhi for women's safety

DCW sends notice to cops, seeks arrest of official accused of raping minor

Same-sex marriage in India: Supreme Court to pronounce judgment today

India to sign MoU with Guyana to buy crude oil for a period of 5 years

AI can help address challenges in marine fisheries, says NITI Aayog VC

Centre has done little to ease TN's financial burden: FM Thangam Thennarasu

Isro tests high efficiency, low cost battery cell for future missions

Cabinet approves MoU between Isro, MRIC on joint small satellite

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Swati MaliwalAAPDelhi governmentRajya Sabha electionsLGBTQ

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 6:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story