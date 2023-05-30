Home / India News / Ayodhya seers to rally in support of WFI chief accused of sexual harassment

Ayodhya seers to rally in support of WFI chief accused of sexual harassment

A group of seers here has announced a rally next week in support of Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who is accused of sexually harassing women grapplers

Press Trust of India Ayodhya (UP)
Ayodhya seers to rally in support of WFI chief accused of sexual harassment

2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 9:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A group of seers here has announced a rally next week in support of Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who is accused of sexually harassing women grapplers.

The seers said they will also protest against the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, which they claim "has many loopholes and defective clauses".

The country's top wrestlers, including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, have accused Singh, a BJP MP who heads the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), of sexual harassment and are demanding his arrest.

The seers said that they will hold the rally at Ram Katha Park in Ayodhya on June 5.

"We the seers of Ayodhya and those from other religious places of the country will hold the rally in favour of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh," said Mahant Satyendra Das.

"We will also oppose the POCSO Act as it has got many loopholes and defective clauses," he said.

Subhash Singh, a close associate and personal assistant of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh told PTI, "The rally is being organised on the call given by senior saints and seers of the country."

"The seers from different places, including Haridwar, Kashi, Mathura and other shrines of the country, will attend the rally," he said.

Also Read

SC issues notice on wrestlers' plea against WFI chief: Here're the details

Delhi Police to register case against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh today

Seers in Ayodhya seek amendment to POCSO Act on grounds of gross misuse

Ayodhya Mosque construction to begin after Ramzan, layout gets clearance

Who is Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the WFI chief in the eye of the storm?

Kharge questions Modi's claims on women security amid wrestlers protest

Kedarnath yatra: DGCA set up addl checks for pilots, safe helicopter ops

Haryana 'khaps', farmer outfits throw their weight behind wrestlers

Strictly deal with activity disturbing peace in Manipur: Shah to officials

Modi's message to telecast during Shivaji coronation commemoration event

Topics :AyodhyaSexual harassment caseWoman wrestler

First Published: May 30 2023 | 11:32 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story