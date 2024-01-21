Ayodhya sees infrastructure push amid stagnant income, tourism numbers

The push to develop Ayodhya as a tourism centre, accompanied by large-scale infrastructure projects, comes on the back of years of limited income growth and tourist inflows.

An airport, railway station, connecting highways, roads, water, and power projects are among the initiatives announced ahead of the Ram Mandir temple consecration ceremony

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

on January 22.

The average resident of the district has traditionally had an income lower than the per capita income of Uttar Pradesh. The per capita income of Ayodhya increased to Rs 32,293 by 2018-19, from Rs 24,800 in 2011-12, at a compound annual growth rate of 3.8 per cent. This is lower than the overall growth of Uttar Pradesh, which stood at 4.7 per cent during this period. Both Ayodhya and Uttar Pradesh saw per capita income decline due to the economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. The latest data as of 2021 recorded a per capita income of Rs 31,550 for Ayodhya, falling 1.2 per cent on a compound annual basis in the two years since 2018-19. The fall was sharper at 4.3 per cent compounded annually for Uttar Pradesh, where per capita income came in at Rs 40,310 in 2020-21. The state-level per capita income remains 30 per cent higher than Ayodhya, maintaining the same gap as in 2011-12 (chart 1).