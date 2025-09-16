B'desh's Chief Adviser Yunus visits Dhakeshwari temple ahead of Durga Puja

Bangladesh interim government Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday visited the Dhakeshwar National Temple to witness preparations for the upcoming Durga Puja and exchanged greetings with members of the minority Hindu community.

He went around the temple premises and inspected the preparatory work ahead of the annual Hindu religious festival, state-run BSS news agency reported.

Speaking at the function, he said that no government has the right to deny citizens their fundamental constitutional rights.

"Whatever faith or ideology one follows, whether rich or poor, every person is first and foremost a citizen. All rights of citizens are guaranteed in the Constitution," he said.

"We -- the entire nation is a broader family. The government is committed to ensuring equal rights and dignity for all citizens," The Daily Star newspaper quoted Yunus as saying. The interim chief's greetings came amid widespread concerns over repeated incidents of alleged attacks on members of the Hindu community and their places of worship after he came to power in August last year. At the function, Yunus said that the "most important goal of the new Bangladesh is to ensure equal rights for all citizens." He stressed the need to build a country where no extra security is necessary for people to celebrate their religious festivals.