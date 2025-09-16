Home / India News / B'desh's Chief Adviser Yunus visits Dhakeshwari temple ahead of Durga Puja

B'desh's Chief Adviser Yunus visits Dhakeshwari temple ahead of Durga Puja

Muhammad Yunus, Yunus
Press Trust of India Dhaka
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 4:39 PM IST
Bangladesh interim government Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday visited the Dhakeshwar National Temple to witness preparations for the upcoming Durga Puja and exchanged greetings with members of the minority Hindu community.

He went around the temple premises and inspected the preparatory work ahead of the annual Hindu religious festival, state-run BSS news agency reported.

Speaking at the function, he said that no government has the right to deny citizens their fundamental constitutional rights.

"Whatever faith or ideology one follows, whether rich or poor, every person is first and foremost a citizen. All rights of citizens are guaranteed in the Constitution," he said.

"We -- the entire nation is a broader family. The government is committed to ensuring equal rights and dignity for all citizens," The Daily Star newspaper quoted Yunus as saying.

The interim chief's greetings came amid widespread concerns over repeated incidents of alleged attacks on members of the Hindu community and their places of worship after he came to power in August last year.

At the function, Yunus said that the "most important goal of the new Bangladesh is to ensure equal rights for all citizens."  He stressed the need to build a country where no extra security is necessary for people to celebrate their religious festivals.

Yunus added he will be abroad during the Durga Puja festivities, and did not want to be "deprived of this joy this year".

"That's why I came here earlier to share the happiness with you," he said.

The relations between India and Bangladesh came under strain after the interim government headed by Yunus came to power last year in August.

India has been expressing concerns over attacks on minorities, especially Hindus, in the country.

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 4:39 PM IST

