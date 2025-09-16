PM Modi set to visit Madhya Pradesh on Sept 17, to unveil several projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday (September 17), where he will unveil several major initiatives aimed at strengthening health, nutrition, tribal welfare, and industrial growth, the Prime Minister's Office said in a release on Tuesday. The day also marks the Prime Minister's 75th birthday.

Boost for textile industry

Spread over 2,150 acres, the park will include a common effluent treatment plant, solar power plant, modern road network, and other facilities. It is expected to benefit local cotton farmers by providing better returns, while attracting investments worth ₹23,140 crore. The textile park will generate nearly 300,000 jobs and significantly boost India’s exports, the government release said.

Largest-ever health outreach for women, children Running from September 17 to October 2, the initiative will be held at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, community health centres, district hospitals and other government health facilities across the country. More than 100,000 health camps will be set up, making it the largest nationwide health drive for women and children. These daily camps will focus on preventive, promotive, and curative care at the community level. Focus on screening, early detection, specialist care The campaign will strengthen screening and treatment linkages for non-communicable diseases, anaemia, tuberculosis, and sickle cell disease, while also promoting maternal, child, and adolescent health. Activities will cover antenatal care, immunisation, nutrition, menstrual hygiene, mental health, and healthy lifestyle awareness, the press release said.

Specialist services in gynaecology, paediatrics, dermatology, dentistry, ENT, ophthalmology, and psychiatry will be provided through medical colleges, district hospitals, central institutions, and private hospitals. Blood donation drives and digital health access Nationwide blood donation drives will also be organised, with donor registrations on the e-Raktkosh portal and pledge campaigns on MyGov. Beneficiaries will be enrolled under PMJAY, Ayushman Vaya Vandana, and ABHA. Dedicated helpdesks will assist with card verification and grievance redressal. In addition, yoga sessions, Ayurveda consultations, and Ayush services will be offered to promote holistic wellness.