Projects worth ₹111 cr to be inaugurated on PM Modi's birthday in Varanasi

On the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, the Varanasi Municipal Corporation will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 111 crore here.

The municipal body will also cut a 75 kg cake, Varanasi Mayor Ashok Tiwari said on Tuesday.

Born on September 17, 1950, in a small town in Gujarat, Modi scripted history on June 9, 2024, when he took the oath of office for a third straight term, becoming the first non-Congress leader and second after Jawaharlal Nehru to achieve the feat.

Tiwari said that the MC will organise a programme, where inauguration and foundation stone laying of projects worth Rs 111 crore will take place.

Road construction, repair and drainage work of 65.68 km length will be carried out in all eight zones, and five assembly constituencies of the city at Rs 63.76 crore, he said, giving details about the programme. Cleaning and renovation of 75 wells in the city will be taken up, too, at Rs 1.18 crore. Besides, a shelter home for 30 people will be constructed under the Pandeypur flyover at Rs 30.28 lakh. Registration of dogs at home will be started, and mobile animal capture vehicles will be inaugurated, he said. Tiwari also said that the Kajari Mahotsav programme is being held at Rudraksh Convention Centre on Tuesday. The artistes performing in this programme are Folk singer Padmashri Urmila Srivastava, Ragini Chandra and Priyanka Chauhan.