Home / India News / B'luru court sends rape-accused Prajwal Revanna to 14-day judicial custody

B'luru court sends rape-accused Prajwal Revanna to 14-day judicial custody

The court, taking into consideration the gravity of the allegations and the evidence presented by the SIT, decided to remand Prajwal Revanna to judicial custody for 14 days, till June 24

Prajwal Revanna,Prajwal,Revanna
Prajwal Revanna was suspended from the JD(S) amid allegations over sexual abuse. (File photo)
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 5:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A court here on Monday sent former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing charges of rape and sexual abuse against several women, to 14 days judicial custody.

He was produced before the 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court as his Special Investigation Team (SIT) custody ended today.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The court on May 31 remanded him to SIT custody till June 6, and later extended it till June 10.

While in their custody, the SIT conducted a detailed investigation, including gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses, and questioned Revanna extensively about the allegations.

The court, taking into consideration the gravity of the allegations and the evidence presented by the SIT, decided to remand him to judicial custody for 14 days, till June 24.

The 33-year-old grandson of JD(S) patriarch and former PM HD Deve Gowda had failed in his bid to retain the Hassan parliamentary constituency in the recent polls.

SIT officials arrested Revanna soon after he landed at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport from Germany on May 31.

He had left for Germany on April 27, a day after Hassan went to the polls. A 'Blue Corner Notice' seeking information on his whereabouts had earlier been issued by the Interpol, following a request by the SIT via the Central Bureau of Investigation.

A Special Court for Elected Representatives issued an arrest warrant against Revanna on May 18, following an application moved by the SIT.

He was arrested in a case registered against him in Holenarasipura in Hassan district on April 28. He was accused of sexually harassing a 47-year-old former maid. He is listed as accused number two, while his father and MLA, H D Revanna, is the primary accused.

Prajwal Revanna has been booked in three cases of sexual assault. There are also charges of rape against him.

The cases of sexual abuse came to light after pen-drives containing explicit videos allegedly involving Prajwal Revanna were reportedly circulated in Hassan, ahead of Lok Sabha polls there on April 26.

JD(S) suspended him from the party following the cases filed against him.

Also Read

'Truth will prevail soon': Prajwal Revanna on Karnataka sex scandal

Lookout notice, arrest warning for Prajwal Revanna in sex harassment row

Ex-PM HD Devegowda's grandson Prajwal Revanna named in sex scandal: Details

'Won't protect him': HD Kumaraswamy as JD(S) suspends MP Prajwal Revanna

Amit Shah attacks Congress over sex scandal involving Deve Gowda's grandson

'Stayed quiet to pretend we're dead': Reasi terror survivor recounts horror

Northwest, east India in for another heat wave spell for five days: IMD

UP govt steps up land acquisition for Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor

PM Modi may visit Italy this week, his first overseas trip in third term

Modi govt 3.0 can usher in reforms towards Viksit Bharat: India Inc

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :sex crimesviolenceBengalurucourt ordersIndian JudiciaryLok Sabhasexual abuse

First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 5:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story