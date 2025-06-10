Home / India News / Backwardness only benchmark to decide OBC status, not religion: Mamata

Backwardness only benchmark to decide OBC status, not religion: Mamata

The chief minister said that 49 subsections have been included under the OBC-A and 91 under OBC-B categories

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata
Banerjee said that all inclusions have been done after extensive field surveys and on the basis of recommendations by the commission (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 2:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday told the state Assembly that backwardness is the only benchmark to decide the OBC status of people.

Maintaining that a disinformation campaign is continuing on social media by some quarters, she asserted that there is no connection with religion in deciding the inclusion of any person in the OBC category.

Noting that the only benchmark for deciding OBC status in the state is backwardness, Banerjee said that a commission set up by the government is holding a survey on 50 new subsections for inclusion in that category.

ALSO READ: Bengal cabinet clears addition of 76 castes to OBC list, new subdivision

The chief minister said that 49 subsections have been included under the OBC-A and 91 under OBC-B categories.

She said that while more backward sections of people have been included under OBC-A, the less backward people come under OBC-B.

The chief minister addressed the House after laying the annual report of the West Bengal Commission for Backward Classes for the financial year 2024-25.

Banerjee said that all inclusions have been done after extensive field surveys and on the basis of recommendations by the commission appointed for identification of such people.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

AG will file fact-based reply in HC on stampede case: K'taka Home Minister

India Post launches Digipin: Here's how to check your new digital address

LIVE news: Former CM Atishi detained by police after anti-demolition protests at Bhoomihin Camp

3 jump to death after fire breaks out in 7th-floor flat in Delhi's Dwarka

Honeymoon murder twist: Accused coordinated killing from Indore, police say

Topics :Mamata BanerjeeWest BengalOBC quotaOBC reservationbackward classes commission

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story