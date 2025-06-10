India Post launches Digipin: Here's how to check your new digital address

The Department of Posts unveiled a new digital addressing system called Digipin. Developed in partnership with IIT Hyderabad and ISRO’s National Remote Sensing Centre, this geospatial innovation aims to provide precise and unique identification of geographic locations, marking a major step in modernising India’s postal infrastructure.

The system assigns a 10-character alphanumeric code to specific geolocations, offering significantly greater accuracy than the existing six-digit PIN code system, which has been in use since 1972.

What is Digipin?

Digipin stands for Digital Postal Index Number. Each Digipin corresponds to a 4x4 square metre grid on the Indian landmass, ensuring that every inch of the country is uniquely identified.

It is part of a larger national effort to enhance digital governance under the National Geospatial Policy 2022. It is part of a broader push under the National Geospatial Policy 2022 to enable digital-first governance, accurate last-mile delivery, and efficient emergency response systems. Key features: Geo-coded and grid-based: Ensures high precision using satellite-derived coordinates. Open-source and privacy-centric: Encodes only location, with no personal data stored. Nationwide coverage: Applies to urban, rural, remote, and even maritime areas. The Department of Posts, along with its collaborators at IIT Hyderabad and ISRO's NRSC, launched two new platforms to support this initiative: 'Know Your Digipin' and 'Know Your PIN Code'. These tools aim to provide more precise address identification and serve a wide array of use cases, from public service delivery to commercial logistics.

‘Know Your Digipin’ portal Accessible through India Post’s official website, the ‘Know Your Digipin’ web application allows users to retrieve their Digipin using GPS data or by manually entering latitude and longitude coordinates. It also supports conversion between geo-coordinates and Digipin codes. Users can interact with a map-based interface to locate or verify the code for a specific property. Updated ‘Know Your PIN Code’ platform This tool enables users to identify the correct six-digit PIN code for their location using GNSS-based data. It also allows users to submit feedback to help improve the accuracy of the national PIN code database.

Geo-referenced boundary datasets of PIN codes have also been released publicly via the Open Government Data Platform. How to check your Digipin? Users can check their Digipin following these steps: Visit the India Post website: https://www.indiapost.gov.in Go to the ‘Know Your Digipin’ portal. Allow location access or manually input your coordinates. Your unique 10-character Digipin will be generated instantly. Why shift to Digipin over PIN code? This level of spatial accuracy provided by a Digipin is intended to support services such as logistics, emergency response, and digital governance, particularly in areas with informal or inconsistent addressing. It may also aid last-mile delivery in remote regions.

Designed to function as a foundational component of Address-as-a-Service (AaaS), Digipin can be integrated into the operations of government agencies, private organisations, and other institutions. The source code and technical documentation are available on GitHub, supporting transparency and potential collaboration. Will Digipin replace the PIN code? The government has clarified that Digipin will not replace the existing PIN code system. Instead, it functions as an additional layer of precision, providing a unique, geo-coded identifier for every physical location. The two systems will coexist, with Digipin enhancing the accuracy and functionality of traditional addressing, especially in use cases that demand high spatial precision.