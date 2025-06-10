Home / India News / Fire erupts in housing apartment in Delhi's Dwarka, rescue ops underway

According to news agency PTI, the fire broke out on a seventh-floor flat of the Shabad Apartment in Dwarka's Sector 13 area. The firefighting operation is currently underway

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
A fire broke out in a flat in a residential apartment in Delhi's Dwarka area on Tuesday. Eight fire tenders are present at the spot.
 
According to news agency PTI, the fire broke out on a seventh-floor flat of the Shabad Apartment in Dwarka's Sector 13 area. The firefighting operation is currently underway. 
The report suggests that the Delhi Fire Service received a call at 10 am, informing the officials about the blaze at the residential complex near MRV School. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.    
News agency ANI, citing a fire official, said that two to three people are feared trapped inside the apartment. However, there has been no confirmed injuries as of now.  
Further details are awaited.  
In a separate incident, fire broke out in a factory located in the Mangolpuri Industrial Area, and several fire tenders have rushed to the spot. The rescue operation is currently underway. 
 
These incidents come a day after a fire was reported at Trilokpuri-Sanjay Lake metro station on the Pink line. Following the incident, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced that the trains reaching the stations were running at a restricted speed of 25 km/hr, compared to the normal speed of up to 40 km/hr.
 
In a series of posts shared on X, DMRC said, "Train services on Line-7 (Pink Line, i.e., Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar) have been regulated on a small stretch since 11:20 AM today due to smoke being detected in one of the technical rooms at Trilok Puri-Sanjay Lake Metro station."
 
It also added, "Train services on the rest of the Pink Line are running normally. Centralised announcements are frequently made on station premises and inside trains to inform the passengers. Smoke has been dissipated with the help of Delhi fire service personnel as of now, and efforts are on to restore the signalling/AFC in the affected section."
 

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 11:42 AM IST

