Honeymoon murder twist: Accused coordinated killing from Indore, police say

A 21-year-old man, Raj Singh Kushwaha, remained in Indore attending family rituals and offering condolences—even as police allege he was in constant contact with Sonam Raghuvanshi, the woman who was detained in connection with the murder case of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the Crime Branch of Madhya Pradesh Police said the murder was planned just days after the couple’s wedding on May 11 in Indore. Sonam and Raja departed for Meghalaya on May 20 and were reported missing by May 23. Raja’s body was recovered on June 2 from a gorge near Weisawdong Falls in Cherrapunji's Sohra.

Indore link, remote execution Kushwaha, who worked in the billing department of Sonam’s family-run plywood business, did not travel with the couple but allegedly remained in touch with Sonam, who is accused of sharing Raja’s location with hired killers, the report said. Police officers told The Indian Express that Kushwaha was even seen attending Raja’s last rites—likely to establish an alibi. The accused allegedly planned to kill Raja in a remote area and dispose of the body in an inaccessible location, a senior crime branch officer said. They were in regular contact ahead of the murder, which raised suspicion, the officer added.

Investigators believe the three alleged assailants—Vishal Singh Chauhan, Akash Rajput, and Anand Kurmi—travelled to Guwahati by train and proceeded to Sohra using location updates reportedly shared by Sonam. ALSO READ: Wife of Indore man murdered in Meghalaya detained: Timeline of events Kushwaha, who previously lived near Sonam’s family, had recently shifted to Nandbagh—the same locality as the other accused. Murder trail and arrests East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem told news agency PTI, “The first arrest was of Rajput from Lalitpur, UP, followed by Chauhan and Kushwaha from Indore. The fourth accused, Anand Kurmi, was arrested in Bina, Sagar district.”

All four men have been remanded to transit custody and are being brought to Meghalaya for further investigation. Meghalaya DGP I Nongrang confirmed that Sonam, now the prime accused, surrendered at Nandganj police station in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh. She was reportedly located after borrowing a phone at a roadside dhaba. The call led police to her location, and she was handed over to Meghalaya Police around 6:30 pm on Monday. A local guide from Mawlakhiat told police he had seen Sonam walking behind Raja and three men on a trail in the area. Police said the machete found at the crime scene was unfamiliar to the region and is believed to have been brought from Guwahati.

ALSO READ: Indore tourist's body found in Meghalaya; machete recovered, wife missing An autopsy conducted at NEIGRIHMS hospital found two sharp injuries on Raja’s head—one in the back and another in the front. Family speaks, allegations and denials Raja’s mother, Uma Raghuvanshi, told PTI, “Sonam had planned the honeymoon. She took ₹9 lakh from Raja to book tickets and hotels. My son had said she didn’t show much interest in him, even before marriage.” Sonam’s father, Devi Singh, denied the allegations and threatened legal action against Meghalaya Police. “Kushwaha’s name is being wrongly linked. Sonam is innocent. This is a conspiracy,” he said.