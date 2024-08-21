Badlapur sexual abuse: Child rights body to probe case; internet restored

Internet services have been restored in Badlapur, in Maharashtra’s Thane district, after the town returned to normalcy in the aftermath of unrest triggered by the sexual assault of two kindergarten girls, allegedly by a school janitor. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has announced plans to send a team to Badlapur to investigate the case.

The local train services on the Ambernath-Karjat section resumed after a 10-hour suspension caused by a 'rail roko' protest at Badlapur railway station. The protest was sparked by public outrage following the incident, leading to the diversion of 12 express and mail trains, partial cancellation of 30 local trains, and rerouting of several long-distance trains.

What happened in Badlapur?



According to the police, two kindergarten girls were sexually abused in the school toilet on August 13. The incident came to light on August 16 when one of the victims narrated her ordeal to her parents. The accused, identified as Akshay Shinde, was apprehended by the authorities on August 17.

Protests and violence in Badlapur



On Tuesday, thousands of residents gathered at Badlapur railway station to express their outrage. The protests turned violent, with demonstrators throwing stones and vandalising the school where the incident occurred. A bus near the railway station was also damaged during the unrest. The police eventually dispersed the crowd after a nine-hour standoff, resorting to lathi charge to clear the rail tracks.

Concerns raised over police response



The parents of the victims have raised serious concerns about the police response, alleging that an FIR was registered only 12 hours after they reported the crime.

Sources told India Today that the CCTV cameras at the school were not functioning at the time of the incident. A local doctor confirmed injuries to the private parts of one of the girls, further substantiating the allegations.

Parents also questioned why a female staff member was not assigned to clean the girls’ washroom, a standard practice that could have potentially prevented the assault.



In response to the public outcry, the school management suspended the principal, a class teacher, and a female attendant. The accused, Akshay Shinde, had been hired on a contractual basis on August 1. The victims’ families reportedly had to wait for three hours at the school before the police arrived to record the girls’ statements.

Politicisation of crimes against women



Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray called for the case to be fast-tracked, alleging that the school had connections to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders. He also criticised the politicisation of crimes against women, particularly in targeting certain states.



Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has suspended three police officials, including a senior inspector, for alleged negligence in handling the case. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been established to ensure a thorough investigation.

Government and NCPCR’s response



Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed the Thane Police Commissioner to propose a fast-track court for the case. The accused has been remanded to police custody for three days. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assured that the case would be expedited and that those responsible would face severe consequences.

Speaking to news agency ANI, NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanungo accused the school authorities of attempting to suppress the case and criticised the police for their delayed response. He said action would be taken against the school administration for their negligence and efforts to cover up the incident.

[With agency inputs]