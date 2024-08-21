Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Bharat Bandh: SCs, STs protest against SC ruling on quota. Their 5 demands

The 'Bharat Bandh' call comes in response to the August 1 judgement of the Supreme Court, which ruled that states are allowed to make further sub-classifications within the SCs and STs

Bharat Bandh 2024
Bharat Bandh 2024: Agitating protestors seen in Patna, Bihar. (ANI)
Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 10:05 AM IST
Bharat Bandh 2024: A one-day ‘Bharat Bandh’ or nationwide strike has been organised on Wednesday by the National Confederation of Dalit and Adivasi Organisations (NACDAOR), as a mark of their protest against the recent Supreme Court ruling linked to the sub-classification of the backward castes within the reservation system.

NACDAOR has urged the people from the scheduled castes (SCs), scheduled tribes (STs), and the other backward castes (OBCs) to participate in the peaceful agitation to strengthen their case, seeking stronger representation and protection for marginalised communities.

The ‘Bharat Bandh’ call comes in response to the August 1 judgement of the apex court, where a seven-judge bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud ruled that the states are allowed to make further sub-classifications within the SCs and STs to ensure that the benefits of reservation reach the last mile.

Through sub-categorisation, there could be a provision for the creamy layer criteria within the SCs and STs to allocate quotas in government jobs and educational institutions, the court said. This approach would mean that the more marginalised segments within these communities get adequate representation.

NACDAOR has listed these key demands:

1) The body has urged the Centre to reject the Supreme Court’s August 1 judgement, arguing it threatens the constitutional rights of SCs and STs.

2) It has called for the enactment of a new Act of Parliament to address reservations for SCs, STs and OBCs. They demand that this Act should be included in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution to shield these provisions from judicial interference.

3)  The immediate release of caste-based data on SC/ST/OBC employees in government services is necessary to ensure their accurate representation.

4) To recruit judicial officers and judges from all sections of society, to achieve 50 per cent representation of marginalised communities in the higher judiciary.

5) Addressing and filling all backlog vacancies in central and state government departments, as well as public sector undertakings.
First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 10:05 AM IST

