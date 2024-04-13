Home / India News / Baisakhi celebration: Devotees in Punjab Haryana offer prayers in Gurdwaras

Baisakhi celebration: Devotees in Punjab Haryana offer prayers in Gurdwaras

Baisakhi also marks the onset of harvest season

Golden Temple
Press Trust of India Chandigarh
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2024 | 11:15 AM IST
Devotees across Punjab and Haryana offered prayers at gurdwaras on the occasion of the Baisakhi festival on Saturday.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann greeted people on the occasion of 'Sajna Divas' of the 'Khalsa Panth' and 'Baisakhi'.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini also greeted people on the occasion of Baisakhi.

Devotees thronged the gurdwaras, including Amritsar's Sri Harmandir Sahib also known as the Golden Temple, Sri Kesgarh Sahib in Anandpur Sahib, Damdama Sahib in Bathinda and Nada Sahib in Haryana's Panchkula and paid obeisance.

Baisakhi festival marks the foundation day of the 'Khalsa Panth' (Sikh order) by the tenth Sikh Guru, Gobind Singh.

On this auspicious day in 1699, Guru Gobind Singh created the 'Order of Khalsa' at the holy city of Sri Anandpur Sahib by baptising 'Panj Pyare' (beloved ones) belonging to different castes.

Topics :Punjab GovernmentPunjabHaryanaSikhsJallianwala Bagh

First Published: Apr 13 2024 | 11:15 AM IST

