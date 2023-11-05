Bangladesh, Sri Lankan cricketers hold their breath in smog-choked Delhi

The World Cup tie between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday is shrouded in a veil of uncertainty as Delhi’s air pollution looms.

For the past four days, the national capital has been enveloped under a thick layer of toxic haze, as pollution levels breached the “severe plus category”.

On Sunday, the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi went above 450, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. AQI levels above 450 are considered to be “severe plus”. The Centre’s air quality tracking system predicted that the AQI was likely to remain in the “severe” category for the better part of next week.

An AQI reading ranged 0-100 is generally considered safe for playing cricket.

On the eve of the match, players of both teams turned up for the practice session, sporting masks.

Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusinghe voiced alarm at the worsening air quality in the national capital.

“Air quality is affecting both teams. It’s not ideal. It is a cause of concern. That’s why we cancelled one practice session,” Hathurusinghe said during the pre-match press conference.

The International Cricket Council (ICC), the game’s governing body, is closely monitoring the situation, and said it will take a call on Monday, when match officials assess the air quality.

Article 2.8 of ICC’s playing conditions stipulate: “If at any time the umpires together agree that the conditions of ground, weather or light, or any other circumstances are dangerous or unreasonable, they shall immediately suspend play, or not allow play to start or to recommence.”

“The decision as to whether conditions are so bad as to warrant such action is one for the umpires alone to make, following consultation with the ICC Match Referee,” it added.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh cricket teams are no strangers to playing in Delhi’s polluted air.

In 2017, during a Test match here, a number of Sri Lankan players including fast bowler Suranga Lakmal were seen vomiting on the field due to the precarious playing conditions.

In 2019, Bangladesh cricketers had to bear the brunt of Delhi’s poisonous air while playing a T20I match at the venue.

Sri Lanka’s manager Mahinda Halangoda said the team was in touch with the ICC on this issue.

“The ICC has appointed a doctor who is monitoring the situation. He is giving us advice on how to deal with this situation,” Halangoda said.

Only eight Bangladesh players turned up for practice on Sunday, while some who were asthmatic decided to stay indoors.

“Our doctor has kept a close eye on the players. Some of the players didn’t turn up for practice since they are asthmatic,” Hathurusinghe explained.

The ICC, in association with the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI), has implemented a raft of measures like installation of air purifiers and water sprinklers to mitigate pollution in and around the premises of the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

These measures notwithstanding, is Delhi fit to host international cricket in November?

Hathurusinghe diplomatically side-stepped this question at the press conference: “It is not up for me to decide. I am not a qualified person to talk about whether it's fit or not to play.”

Bangladesh are already out of the reckoning, while Sri Lanka’s World Cup semi-final hopes hang by a thread.

Earlier this week, the BCCI announced there won’t be any fireworks display during the World Cup matches in Mumbai and Delhi since it would add to the worsening pollution levels in these cities.