Home / India News / Notice issued to BCCI seeking info on ticket sales for today's WC match

Kolkata Police has so far arrested 19 people and seized 108 tickets from their possession, besides registering seven cases in connection with the black marketing of tickets

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 5 2023 | 12:31 PM IST
Amid allegations of black marketing of tickets for Sunday's World Cup cricket match between India and South Africa at Eden Gardens, Kolkata Police issued a notice to BCCI president Roger Binny seeking information on ticket sales for the event, a senior officer said.

The notice, which was issued late on Saturday evening, asked the BCCI president to submit documents to the officer of the Maidan police station who is investigating the complaints regarding black marketing of the tickets, he said.

"A notice was sent to the BCCI president, asking him to provide relevant documents and information regarding the sale of tickets either personally or through any competent person of his organisation to the investigating officer of Maidan PS during working hours on Tuesday," the officer told PTI.

Kolkata Police has so far arrested 19 people and seized 108 tickets from their possession, besides registering seven cases in connection with the black marketing of tickets.

Int'l community should enforce immediate ceasefire in Palestine: Priyanka

India unlikely to have hyperloop trains in future: NITI Aayog's Saraswat

Primary schools in Delhi shut till Nov 10 amid rising pollution levels

Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Pannun threatens to blow up AI flight on Nov 19

We should unequivocally condemn it: Lone condemns targeted killings in J-K

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :BCCIKolkata policeICC ODI World Cup 2023

First Published: Nov 5 2023 | 12:31 PM IST

