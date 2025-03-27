Bank holidays on March 27, 28: Banks to close for up to four days this week

The third month of 2025, March, which is also the last month of the financial year 2024-25, witnessed many bank holidays due to national and regional holidays as per the annual RBI holiday calendar 2025.

Banks in some states will remain closed for up to four days in some states due to regional festivals and scheduled/unscheduled holidays.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) also releases official holiday lists as part of the yearly holiday calendar under the Negotiable Instruments Act. Hence, all the people planning to visit the nearest bank branch should plan their visit accordingly.

Chick List: Bank holidays in March 2025 The Negotiable Instruments Act deals with the issuance of cheques and promissory notes and transactions involving these instruments would not be available during holidays.

Long weekend in Jammu & Kashmir

The union territory of Jammu & Kashmir will have a long weekend this week starting from Thursday, March 27, for Shab-I-Qadr to Friday Jumat-ul-Vida prayers on March 28. Sunday, March 30, is a weekly off and Ramzan Eid (Id-Ul-Fitr), falling on Monday, March 31, is also a holiday for most states.

Bank Holidays this week: Full schedule here

March 27, Thursday — Shab-I-Qadr — in Jammu & Kashmir

March 28, Friday — Jumat-ul-Vida — in Jammu & Kashmir

March 30 — Sunday — Weekly off across India

March 31, Monday — Ramzan Eid (Id-Ul-Fitr) — Most states except Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh

Notably, March 29 (Saturday) is not a bank holiday as it is the fifth Saturday of the month. Generally, banks across India remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month.

Will online banking and ATMs work effectively during Bank holidays?

Yes, ATMs, mobile banking, online banking, and bank apps will work properly for daily transactions even during holidays. The only exception could be when the bank specifies any maintenance timings or technical issues.

People with bank work pending should confirm the bank holiday schedule from the local bank branch and make necessary arrangements in case of any extended closures or emergencies on any date.