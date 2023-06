On July 5, on the occasion of Guru Hargobind Ji's birthday, banks in Jammu and Srinagar will be a holiday. In Aizawl July 6, banks there will also remain closed on July 6 on account of MHIP day. On July 11, when Ker Pooja is celebrated throughout Tripura, banks will also remain closed. Banks are shut on the event of Muharram on July 29 across Tripura, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh.

This year's July, both public and private banks will remain closed for 15 days. Banks will be closed on Muharram, Guru Hargobind Ji's birthday, Ashoora, and Ker Pooja, in addition to weekends. The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) list of holidays includes weekend holidays and eight state-specific holidays for various festivals in various states.