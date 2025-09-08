BoB to PNB: Banks act to ensure uninterrupted services in flood-hit Punjab

In light of the floods in Punjab, banks including state-owned Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank and Central Bank of India have issued advisories to their branches to ensure continuity of operations and minimise disruption to customer services, senior banking officials said.

According to the officials, branches have been directed to keep ATMs sufficiently stocked with cash and, wherever necessary, relocate operations to safer locations. Banks are also ensuring that digital banking channels and customer help desks remain fully functional round the clock.

To coordinate efforts and monitor the evolving situation, business continuity management (BCM) meetings are being held with regional and zonal offices to assess risks and implement contingency plans as required, they said.

Additionally, employees have been advised to work from home. Beena Wahid, executive director of Bank of Baroda, said: “Advisories containing the list of actions to be taken by the branches have been shared, including accessing the alternative branches already identified, asking customers to use alternative delivery channels, urging them to use helpdesks developed through ADI (assisted digital interaction) and ADITI (a virtual relationship management portal of the bank).” She added: “The bank is holding BCM meetings at regional and zonal levels to take stock and invoke business continuity plan (BCP) wherever required.” ALSO READ: Steel demand weak till September, rebound from October: Naveen Jindal Wahid noted that branches in Chamba, Kullu and Manali had faced power cuts but continued functioning despite staff shortages a few days ago. No branches have reported disruptions so far.

Punjab is facing floods due to the overflowing of the Sutlej, Ravi and Beas rivers. The Prime Minister is scheduled to visit the state on September 9 to review the situation. “Employees have been told to work from home and extend customer services from other branches. We are trying our best so that employees as well as customer services are not affected. We are ensuring all ATMs are full of cash and digital channels are operational at all times,” said Mahendra Dohare, executive director of Central Bank of India. Krishan Sharma, chief general manager of the Chandigarh circle at State Bank of India, said: “The districts impacted in Punjab include Amritsar, Pathankot, Tarn Taran, Sangrur, Gurdaspur, Fazilka and Hoshiarpur. In Jammu and Kashmir, the impact is more in the Jammu region, particularly Ramban, Doda and Kishtwar. Branch operations are affected as communication networks have been hampered.”