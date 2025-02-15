Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Bar Council of India warns public about fake notice on advocates' fees

Bar Council of India warns public about fake notice on advocates' fees

A press statement issued in this regard stated that the document is intended to mislead the public and members of the legal profession by falsely presenting itself as an official directive from BCI

Advocate, arbitration
The document lacks an official signature, proper reference numbers, or procedural documentation. | Illustration: Binay Sinha
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 3:40 PM IST
The Bar Council of India (BCI) has identified the circulation of a fraudulent document falsely attributed to the Council. The document, titled "Official Notification- Mandatory Minimum Fee Structure for Advocates in India," dated February 15, 2025, purports to introduce a mandatory minimum fee structure for advocates, effective from March 1, 2025.  A press statement issued in this regard stated that the document is intended to mislead the public and members of the legal profession by falsely presenting itself as an official directive from the Bar Council of India. This fraudulent creation constitutes an act of forgery, involving the making of a false document with the intent to cause damage, support a false claim, or commit fraud.

The document lacks an official signature, proper reference numbers, or procedural documentation. The explicit mention of "No Signature Required" is a calculated attempt to avoid verification and authentication, a known tactic for creating fraudulent documents.

Furthermore, the document misuses the name and address of the Bar Council of India to convey a false impression of legitimacy. This deliberate misrepresentation seeks to deceive the public and the advocate community into believing that the Bar Council has issued an official directive. The purported mandatory minimum fee for advocates is an attempt to confuse and mislead.

The intention behind this forgery appears to be to deceive and spread misinformation, causing significant reputational damage to the Bar Council while misleading the legal fraternity and the public at large. Circulating such a document constitutes a serious offence.

The Bar Council of India unequivocally condemns the creation and circulation of this false document. The Council assures the legal community and the public that immediate steps have been taken to initiate legal proceedings against those responsible for this act. Dissemination of such false and misleading information is a serious criminal offence and will be met with strict legal consequences.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Bar Council of Indialegal servicesMisleading ads

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 3:40 PM IST

