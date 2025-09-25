Delhi court grants bail to Lalit Modi's cousin Samir Modi accused of rape

A Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to Samir Modi -- a relative of fugitive businessman Lalit Modi -- who was arrested in a rape case.
Additional sessions judge Vipin Kharb granted him bail on a bond of Rs 5 lakh and other conditions during the in-camera proceedings, a source said.
A detailed order is awaited.
According to the FIR, the complainant accused Samir Modi of repeatedly raping and threatening her, and cheating on her since 2019.
It said Samir Modi allegedly approached the complainant on the pretext of offering career opportunities in the fashion and lifestyle industry and later forced himself on her at his residence in New Friends Colony in December 2019.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
