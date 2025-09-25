Home / India News / Delhi court grants bail to Lalit Modi's cousin Samir Modi accused of rape

Delhi court grants bail to Lalit Modi's cousin Samir Modi accused of rape

Additional sessions judge Vipin Kharb granted him bail on a bond of Rs 5 lakh and other conditions during the in-camera proceedings

gavel law cases
A Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to Samir Modi -- a relative of fugitive businessman Lalit Modi -- who was arrested in a rape case. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 1:09 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to Samir Modi -- a relative of fugitive businessman Lalit Modi -- who was arrested in a rape case.

Additional sessions judge Vipin Kharb granted him bail on a bond of Rs 5 lakh and other conditions during the in-camera proceedings, a source said.

A detailed order is awaited.

According to the FIR, the complainant accused Samir Modi of repeatedly raping and threatening her, and cheating on her since 2019.

It said Samir Modi allegedly approached the complainant on the pretext of offering career opportunities in the fashion and lifestyle industry and later forced himself on her at his residence in New Friends Colony in December 2019.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news updates: Tax burden on people will reduce further, says PM Modi

Delhi HC extends personality rights protection to actor Nagarjuna Akkineni

Govt aims to make 'chips to ships' locally: PM Modi's 'Make in India' pitch

CBI probing FCRA violation by activist Sonam Wangchuk's institution

World Sees India's defence strength: Goyal on 11 yrs of 'Make in India'

Topics :Lalit ModirapeRape cases

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story