Home / India News / BBC chairman quits amid furore over role in Boris Johnson loan in 2021

BBC chairman quits amid furore over role in Boris Johnson loan in 2021

Sharp said he was quitting to prioritize the interests of the BBC after making an inadvertent breach of the rules

London
BBC chairman quits amid furore over role in Boris Johnson loan in 2021

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2023 | 2:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The chairman of the BBC quit Friday after a report found he breached government rules governing public appointments.

The publicly funded national broadcaster has been under pressure after it was revealed that Sharp, a Conservative Party donor, helped arrange a loan for then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson in 2021, weeks before he was appointed to the BBC post on the government's recommendation.

Sharp said he was quitting to prioritize the interests of the BBC after making an inadvertent breach of the rules.

A report on the incident by senior lawyer Adam Heppinstall is due to be published on Friday.

Also Read

We stand up for BBC: UK govt in Parliament after India's I-T survey

Outdated Covid travel advisories, norms causing inconvenience to people

Twitter removes 'government-funded' news labels from all media accounts

Low-cost airline kingpin Tony Fernandes prepares for life after Air Asia

Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda set to take oath as Nepal's new PM today

Delhi Police to register case against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh today

'I would wish for death...', says WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh amid row

National tourism policy will be finalised in 2 months: Union Minister

Germany's SAP sees 'phenomenal growth' in India, will increase hiring

Most pollution boards financially surplus but don't spend on infra: Study

Topics :BBCBoris JohnsonUK

First Published: Apr 28 2023 | 3:28 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story