Bedi will continue to inspire future generations of cricketers: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish on Monday at the death of legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi and said he will continue to inspire future generations of cricketers.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of noted cricketer Shri Bishan Singh Bedi Ji. His passion for the sport was unwavering and his exemplary bowling performances led India to numerous memorable victories. He will continue to inspire future generations of cricketers. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," Modi said on X.

Bedi, a former India captain and one of the greatest left-arm spinners, died on Monday at the age of 77 after battling a prolonged illness. He is survived by his wife Anju, son Angad and daughter Neha.



Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday condoled the death of former Indian cricket team captain Bishan Singh Bedi and said he will live in people's memories as the "master of crafty bowling who could weave magic on the pitch".

BJP president J P Nadda also condoled Bedi's death and said his illustrious career was marked by sheer brilliance and commitment to the progress of Indian cricket.

Bedi, considered as the country's greatest ever left-arm spinner, died here after prolonged illness.

"Deeply saddened by the demise of the legendary spinner and former captain of the Indian cricket team Bishan Singh Bedi Ji. Bedi Ji will live in our memories not only through his contribution to the cricketing world but also as the master of crafty bowling who could weave magic on the pitch. My heartfelt condolences to his family members and his fans in this hour of grief," Shah wrote on X.

Bedi was the part of Indian cricket's golden quartet of spinners, others being Erapalli Prasanna, Bhagwat Chadrasekhar and Srinivas Venkataraghavan, who formed the core of India's bowling unit for more than a decade between 1966 and 1978.

Condoling Bedi's death, BJP president J P Nadda said, "Deeply saddened by the passing away of former captain of Indian cricket team and legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi Ji."



"He will be remembered beyond his cricketing talent as an athlete with profound sportsmanship and leadership skills. My heartfelt condolences to his family members and well-wishers. Om Shanti," Nadda added.