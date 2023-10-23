Breast cancer strikes younger Indian women at an alarming rate: Study

Breast cancer, a condition long associated with older age groups, is increasingly affecting younger Indian women. A recent study by Apollo Hospitals reveals that over 25 per cent of breast cancer cases now occur in women aged 40 or younger. Doctors suggest that this shift could be due to various factors, including lifestyle changes, rising rates of obesity, and genetic factors.

In an analysis of nearly 150,000 screenings over the last five years, Apollo discovered a shift in the age of breast cancer diagnoses among Indian women. A striking 25 per cent of breast cancer cases among Indian women occurred at the age of 39 years or younger. The recorded minimum age at the time of breast cancer diagnosis stood at 23 years.

Sathya Sriram, CEO of Preventive Health at Apollo, stated, "The evolving landscape and these findings necessitate a re-evaluation of the existing guidelines, especially for Indian women. The misconception that cancer is an improbable cause of health issues in younger age groups often results in delayed diagnoses, potentially leading to missed opportunities for early intervention and better outcomes and survival rates."

Speaking on this issue, Rucha Kaushik, Breast Cancer Surgeon at P. D. Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre, Mahim, stated, "As per the data from Breast Cancer India's report 2020, the number of cases of breast cancer is increasing rapidly. One in every 28 women in India is at risk of developing breast cancer, and the average age of diagnosis of breast cancer in India is 49 years. But in the last few years, especially in COVID and post-COVID times, we are seeing more patients in the younger age group between 30 to 40 years of age compared to approximately two decades ago. The youngest patient I have seen is 21 years of age, and the number of patients in their 30s has also increased considerably."

The causes behind this trend are complex, but Ritu Sethi, Associate Director of Gynaecology at Max Hospital, Gurgaon, highlighted, "The role of poor lifestyle habits such as diets high in processed foods, minimal physical activity, and excessive alcohol consumption have been linked to an increased risk of breast cancer. These habits can lead to weight gain and obesity, raising oestrogen levels in the body, a hormone associated with breast cancer development. Smoking, exposure to environmental toxins, and chronic stress can also contribute to the disease."

The data from Apollo in 2023 also shows that the median age of breast cancer diagnosis in Indian women is at an average age of 53 years, which is nearly a decade younger than in Western countries such as the USA and the UK, where it stands at 62 years.

Manjula Rao, Breast Cancer Specialist and Oncoplastic Surgeon at Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, stated, "More than sixty per cent of breast cancer patients in India present in more advanced stages, with increased breast cancer-related mortality when compared to the West, which reports a lower mortality rate despite a higher incidence of the disease. This highlights the relevance of public awareness and breast cancer screening, which helps in early detection."

Adding to the discussion, Kirti Chadha, Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Oncopathologist at Metropolis Healthcare, noted that their data from 2015 to 2022 showed a steady increase in breast cancer cases among young women until the pre-COVID period in 2019. During the COVID pandemic, there was a 6-9 per cent dip in cases, but the percentage of breast cancer cases confirmed by tissue diagnosis remained consistent at close to 4 per cent.

As doctors continue to investigate the underlying causes, early detection and proactive healthcare measures remain critical in the fight against this disease.