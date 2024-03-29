Beijing may repeat 'baseless claims', Arunachal integral part of India: MEA

India on Thursday said Beijing may "repeat its baseless claims" as many times as it wants but that is not going to change New Delhi's position that Arunachal Pradesh "was, is and will always remain" an integral and inalienable part of the country.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said this during his weekly press briefing, in response to a query on China continuing to harp on its claim over Arunachal Pradesh.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

His comments came days after Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian on Monday reiterated China's claim.

"Our position on the matter, Arunachal Pradesh, has been made very clear, time and again. Recently also, we issued a statement in this regard. China may repeat its baseless claims as many times as they want, that is not going to change our position. Arunachal Pradesh was, is and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India," he said.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on March 19 it had noted the comments made by the spokesperson of the Chinese Defence Ministry "advancing absurd claims over the territory of Arunachal Pradesh and asserted that the state "was, is and will always be" an integral and inalienable part of India.

Jaiswal on Thursday was also asked about Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau again commenting on the allegations linked with killing of a Khalistani separatist leader on Canadian soil, as reported in the media.

"What Prime Minister Trudeau has said is nothing new," the MEA spokesperson said, and recalled the comments made by his predecessor last September in a press briefing that India was "ready to investigate any specific and concrete infirmation if it shared with us. But, we are yet to receive any such information. We have also cautioned against playing politics and giving extremists more space".

He was also asked about the Chinese foreign ministry's comments related to the case of Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

"India and the United States, as two countries adhering to rule of law, are capable of dealing with any issues that we have between ourselves. There is no role for any speculative comments and gratuitous advice by unrelated third parties," the MEA spokesperson said.

The United States is working with the Indian government to hold accountable those behind a plot to kill Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil, according to the Biden administration.

An Indian national, Nikhil Gupta, was charged by federal prosecutors in November last year in connection with his involvement in a foiled plot to assassinate Pannun, who holds dual citizenship of the US and Canada.

On the UN Security Council on March 25 passing a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza for the month of Ramzan, after more than five months since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict, "We see that resolution as a positive development", the MEA spokesperson said in response to a query.

He said India has repeatedly called for "deescalation and preventing the spread of he conflict".

"We have condemned terrorism, called for release of hostages, protection of civilians, and reiterated the need for safe and timely delivery of humanitarian assistance and aid to the people of Palestine. And, we also stand for a two-state solution," Jaiswal said.

On a query on the visit of the Sri Lankan prime minister to Beijing, he said, "We monitor all developments that have an impact on our economic and security interests and we take necessary action that are required to be taken.