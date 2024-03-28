Home / India News / NIA arrests key conspirator in Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe blast case

NIA arrests key conspirator in Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe blast case

The NIA, which took over the case on March 3, had earlier identified the main accused, Mussavir Shazeeb Hussain, who had carried out the blast

Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 11:49 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

In a major breakthrough, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a key conspirator in Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe blast case, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.

Muzammil Shareef was picked up on Wednesday and placed in custody as a co-conspirator after NIA teams cracked down at 18 locations, including 12 in Karnataka, five in Tamil Nadu and one in Uttar Pradesh, it said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The NIA, which took over the case on March 3, had earlier identified the main accused, Mussavir Shazeeb Hussain, who had carried out the blast.

It had also identified another conspirator, Abdul Matheen Taha, who is also wanted by the agency in other cases, the statement said.

"Both the men are on the run, it added.

NIA investigations have revealed that Muzammil Shareef had extended logistic support to the other two identified accused in the case, involving an IED explosion at the cafe located at ITPL Road, Brookefield, Bengaluru, on March 1.

Several customers and hotel staff members were injured, some of them grievously, in the blast, which caused extensive damage to the property.

"Raids were conducted today at the houses of all these three accused as well as the residential premises and shops of other suspects, the statement said.

Various digital devices were seized during the searches, along with cash, it added.

Efforts are on to nab the absconding accused and unearth the larger conspiracy behind the blast, the NIA said.

Also Read

Rameshwaram Cafe blast: Probe handed to NIA, suspect untraceable. 10 points

Rameshwaram Cafe blast: NIA announces Rs 10 lakh reward for info on suspect

Days after Rameshwaram Cafe blast, Karnataka CM gets bomb threat email

Blast at Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe injures 9; everything we know so far

Washington DC: Schools on lockdown as 191 bomb threat emails spark chaos

Fire at dumping yard in Noida simmers for 4th day, 150 firefighters on spot

No change of guard ceremony on Mar 30 due to Bharat Ratna presentation

Mahakal Temple fire caused by 'gulal' falling on camphor aarti: Official

Union home ministry extends validity of FCRA registered NGOs till June 30

Facility to exchange, deposit Rs 2,000 notes not available on Apr 1: RBI

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :BengaluruBomb blastNational Investigation Agency NIAIED blast

First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 11:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story