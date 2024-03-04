Home / India News / Bengal BJP chief's car meets with accident, Majumdar escapes unhurt: Police

Majumdar said the accident took place when his car, which was trying to overtake a bus, was hit by the trailing pilot car. Three persons in the pilot car sustained injuries, he said

Photo: X@BJP4Bengal
Press Trust of India Kolkata

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 7:12 AM IST
West Bengal BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar narrowly escaped injury when his car met with an accident on NH-34 in Shantipur, Nadia district, on Sunday, police said.

Majumdar said the accident took place when his car, which was trying to overtake a bus, was hit by the trailing pilot car. Three persons in the pilot car sustained injuries, he said.

"As the bus was blocking a side of the highway, my car tried to overtake it and collided with a guard rail put up on the same side by police. In the process, the trailing pilot car hit my car," he said.

"I escaped unhurt but three occupants of the pilot car were injured," Majumdar, the Balurghat MP, said.

Majumdar, who was fielded by the party from Balurghat Lok Sabha seat for the second time, was returning from a football tournament where he was the chief guest.

He demanded an inquiry to determine if there was any conspiracy to target opposition BJP leaders in the state.

A police official attributed the accident to congestion due to ongoing road repair works along the stretch, with the bus partly obstructing one side of the road.

Meanwhile, the BJP's West Bengal unit shared an image of two cars, claiming that Majumdar was the victim of a life-threatening attack as the police pilot car, allegedly partisan to the TMC, collided with his car at a high speed.

"Majumdar was saved due to the support of people of Bengal. The injured security personnel were admitted to a hospital," the party said on X.

Countering BJP claims, West Bengal Police said when Majumdar was heading towards Krishnanagar along NH-34, his escort vehicle belonging to the CISF hit his car near Gobindapur within Santipur police station area resulting in "slight damage".

West Bengal Police expressed regret over attempts to "distort facts with an ulterior motive" by claiming that the vehicle involved in the collision belonged to the state police.

"Stern legal action is being initiated against those resorting to blatant lies and trying to incite people," the X handle of Ranaghat Police District under West Bengal Police said.

First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 7:12 AM IST

