Home / India News / Jamnagar airport faces huge traffic due to Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash

Jamnagar airport faces huge traffic due to Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has permitted the airport to handle international flights from February 26 to March 6

For comparison, the privatisation of Air India will result in an HHI score for the Indian aviation industry increasing by nearly 730 points from 2,775 to 3,503.
ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 7:04 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Jamnagar Airport has been getting huge air traffic since February 26 due to the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, a senior official said.

According to the official, the airport has handled 4,500 passengers in arrival and departure from February 26 to March 3.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"From February 26 to March 3, we have handled 4,500 passengers in arrival as well as departure," Jamnagar Airport Director DK Singh said on Sunday.

"From February 26 to today, there have been 350 domestic and 86 international flight movements. 164 international passengers have arrived," he added.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has permitted the airport to handle international flights from February 26 to March 6

For billionaire Mukesh Ambani's youngest son's special celebrations, global bigwigs such as Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Rihanna, Ivanka Trump, and several former Prime Ministers arrived at the airport.

Indian celebrities include Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan, MS Dhoni, and Sania Nehwal, among others.

A three-day pre-wedding celebration kicked off on Friday, with some of the biggest names from across the world of entertainment and business descending on the sprawling Ambani estate in Jamnagar.

Several videos and pictures from the event went viral on social media.

Electrifying performances by celebrities and other cute moments were among the highlights of the event.

Festivities also included a special drone show, and a splendid performance by pop sensation Rihanna.

Also Read

Vibrant Gujarat: India will become $35 trn economy by 2047, says Ambani

Meta CEO at Ambanis' event, temples being built in Jamnagar: 5 points

Mukesh Ambani receives death threat, email demands Rs 20 crore

Forbes India Richest List 2023: Mukesh Ambani reclaims top spot; full list

Mukesh Ambani top placed Indian, No.2 globally in Brand Guardianship Index

Govt to meet Google, startup executives over app issue on Monday

Nagpur Outer Ring Road corruption: CBI arrests NHAI GM, DGM in bribery case

Anant-Radhika pre-wedding bash: Bachchan, Rajinikant arrive in Jamnagar

Indian Navy to commission newly-inducted MH 60R Seahawk helicopter on Wed

PM Modi to unveil development projects worth over Rs 19,600 cr in Odisha

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Mukesh AmbaniMukesh Ambani Groupcivil aviation sectorAviation sector

First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 7:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story