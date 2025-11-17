Home / India News / Bengal govt's telemedicine consulations surpass 70 mn mark: CM Mamata

Bengal govt's telemedicine consulations surpass 70 mn mark: CM Mamata

The programme is playing a crucial role in linking remote and underserved regions with specialised medical care, supported by a vast network of health centres

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 11:49 AM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said the state government's telemedicine services reached a major milestone, with its Swasthya Ingit' initiative crossing 70 million consultations.

Health care in West Bengal achieves yet another milestone. #Swasthyaingit, a unique GoWB initiative to connect remote areas with higher level health facilities through telemedicine, crossed 7 crores consultations landmark today, Banerjee said on X.

The programme is playing a crucial role in linking remote and underserved regions with specialised medical care, supported by a vast network of health centres, hubs and doctors across the state, she said.

The initiative delivers daily teleconsultations via 11,000+ health and wellness centres and 63 hubs at higher health facilities. It enables 80,000+ consultations daily with 9000+ doctors transforming affordable and accessible healthcare in West Bengal, the CM said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Mamata BanerjeeTelemedicineWest Bengal

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 11:49 AM IST

