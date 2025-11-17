Home / India News / Schools shut as IMD issues heavy rain alert for Chennai and TN districts

Schools shut as IMD issues heavy rain alert for Chennai and TN districts

Chennai weather Updates: IMD forecasts heavy rain across parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai and key delta districts, on Monday, as northern India turns colder with a sharp dip in temperatures

IMD weather update on rainfall and winters
IMD weather update on rainfall in Chennai and TN districts and winters. (Photo: PTI)
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 11:53 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Weather Updates Today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Chennai and many northern coastal districts, warning of a significant resurgence of the Northeast Monsoon on Monday. 
 
The system has already caused thunderstorms in certain areas of the city and increased rainfall in southern Tamil Nadu. It is predicted to move west-northwest during the course of the following day. 
 
Apart from this, Northern India is experiencing the winter vibes as temperatures continue to drop due to an increase in snowfall in the mountainous regions. The IMD predicts that this trend will continue this week.

Major highlights of IMD weather update, November 2025

With the help of a cyclonic circulation that stretches up to 7.6 km above mean sea level, a low-pressure region formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal close to the Sri Lankan coast, prompting the alert. Through Monday, the IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in several delta districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu.
 
Chennai has not seen rain in almost a week, but it is predicted to return today with more severity before the weather dries out on Tuesday. On November 21, there will probably be another chance for light showers.
 
For a few more days, the temperature will continue to decline, according to the IMD. But in Delhi, there is no chance of rain. Several regions of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan are expected to experience cold wave conditions from November 17 to 19, according to the weather office.

Similar weather conditions in the National capital of India, Delhi and the Northeast

The nation's capital is currently struggling with pollution and is still classified as being in the "poor category." The capital city's total air quality index (AQI) is above 400 in a number of locations, and a cold wave has started in Delhi and the nearby National Capital Region.
 
Throughout the week, the IMD has also issued warnings of shallow to moderate fog across a number of areas in Northeast India, with poor visibility in the early morning. 

More about Chennai weather conditions in Southern India 

District collectors have declared a holiday for all government, private, and aided schools in Chennai and several other TN districts on November 17 due to the ongoing overnight rain and waterlogging in low-lying areas. 
 
The IMD has also issued an orange alert for Puducherry due to the same low-pressure system in the Bay, warned of squally conditions over the southwest and west-central Bay of Bengal and near the south Andhra Pradesh coast, and asked the public to exercise warnings until conditions stabilise. 
 
The orange alert for Chennai is still in effect for Monday, with heavy rainfall anticipated as the low-pressure system continues to affect the weather along the north Tamil Nadu coast. 

Weather in Central and Western India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread to severe cold wave conditions for several central and western Indian states during the next few days. According to the weather office, isolated pockets will see cold wave conditions on November 18 and 19, with certain areas of the state expected to experience cold wave to severe cold wave conditions on Monday.
 
The severe cold wave conditions are expected to occur in Madhya Pradesh on November 17, per the IMD's recent advisory, which was released today. On November 17 and 18, isolated areas of West Rajasthan, Madhya Maharashtra, and Vidarbha are also predicted to experience cold wave conditions.  
 
While Jharkhand is expected to be impacted today, November 17, several areas of East Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh could experience cold wave conditions from November 17 to 19. Parts of Jharkhand, East Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh, and the Gujarat area also saw drops in maximum temperatures.
 

 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

42 Indian pilgrims feared dead in bus-tanker collision in Saudi Arabia

3 more bodies recovered as death toll rises to 4 in UP mine collapse

Delhi Police summons Al Falah chairman in white collar terror module probe

LIVE news: Trump backs release of Epstein files, says 'nothing to hide'

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to meet PM Modi today, to discuss farmers' issue

Topics :IMD weather forecastIndian Metrological Deparrtmentweather warningIndian weatherCold weather

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 11:48 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story