Schools shut as IMD issues heavy rain alert for Chennai and TN districts

Weather Updates Today: The India Meteorological Department ( The India Meteorological Department ( IMD ) has issued an orange alert for Chennai and many northern coastal districts, warning of a significant resurgence of the Northeast Monsoon on Monday.

The system has already caused thunderstorms in certain areas of the city and increased rainfall in southern Tamil Nadu. It is predicted to move west-northwest during the course of the following day.

Apart from this, Northern India is experiencing the winter vibes as temperatures continue to drop due to an increase in snowfall in the mountainous regions. The IMD predicts that this trend will continue this week.

Major highlights of IMD weather update, November 2025

With the help of a cyclonic circulation that stretches up to 7.6 km above mean sea level, a low-pressure region formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal close to the Sri Lankan coast, prompting the alert. Through Monday, the IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in several delta districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu.

Chennai has not seen rain in almost a week, but it is predicted to return today with more severity before the weather dries out on Tuesday. On November 21, there will probably be another chance for light showers.

For a few more days, the temperature will continue to decline, according to the IMD. But in Delhi, there is no chance of rain. Several regions of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan are expected to experience cold wave conditions from November 17 to 19, according to the weather office.

Similar weather conditions in the National capital of India, Delhi and the Northeast

The nation's capital is currently struggling with pollution and is still classified as being in the "poor category." The capital city's total air quality index (AQI) is above 400 in a number of locations, and a cold wave has started in Delhi and the nearby National Capital Region.

More about Chennai weather conditions in Southern India

District collectors have declared a holiday for all government, private, and aided schools in Chennai and several other TN districts on November 17 due to the ongoing overnight rain and waterlogging in low-lying areas.

The IMD has also issued an orange alert for Puducherry due to the same low-pressure system in the Bay, warned of squally conditions over the southwest and west-central Bay of Bengal and near the south Andhra Pradesh coast, and asked the public to exercise warnings until conditions stabilise.

The orange alert for Chennai is still in effect for Monday, with heavy rainfall anticipated as the low-pressure system continues to affect the weather along the north Tamil Nadu coast.

Weather in Central and Western India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread to severe cold wave conditions for several central and western Indian states during the next few days. According to the weather office, isolated pockets will see cold wave conditions on November 18 and 19, with certain areas of the state expected to experience cold wave to severe cold wave conditions on Monday.

The severe cold wave conditions are expected to occur in Madhya Pradesh on November 17, per the IMD's recent advisory, which was released today. On November 17 and 18, isolated areas of West Rajasthan, Madhya Maharashtra, and Vidarbha are also predicted to experience cold wave conditions.

While Jharkhand is expected to be impacted today, November 17, several areas of East Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh could experience cold wave conditions from November 17 to 19. Parts of Jharkhand, East Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh, and the Gujarat area also saw drops in maximum temperatures.