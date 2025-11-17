Rescue ops continue after stone mine collapse in UP, 1 body recovered

Rescue operations continued on Monday in Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh after a stone mine collapsed on Saturday, leaving several workers feared trapped under massive debris. Officials confirmed that one body has been recovered so far, while efforts are ongoing to locate others.

The accident occurred on Saturday when a section of the mine caved in, trapping around 15 workers beneath the rubble.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed for an intensive rescue operation that began immediately after the collapse.

Divisional Commissioner Rajesh Prakash said senior officials and specialised teams are on the ground coordinating the operation.

"NDRF and SDRF teams are deployed. NDRF DIG and Commandant are here too. We are trying to complete the rescue operation as soon as possible. It is not possible to quote any figures at this time," he said. Among those waiting anxiously is Somnath, the father of two of the workers trapped inside. "Two of my sons are trapped. My three sons had come here to work. One was operating a tractor, the other a compressor, and the youngest son was downhill, who is safe. It's been twenty-four hours since we received any information about the two of them. What can I even say? My mind is not working," he said.