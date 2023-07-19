Home / India News / Bengal govt to build Rs 65 cr greenfield modern dairy project at Haringhata

Bengal govt to build Rs 65 cr greenfield modern dairy project at Haringhata

The West Bengal government will build a greenfield modern dairy project worth Rs 65.48 crore at Haringhata in Nadia district, the first since 1970s

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2023 | 4:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The West Bengal government will build a greenfield modern dairy project worth Rs 65.48 crore at Haringhata in Nadia district, the first since 1970s.

Ice Make Refrigeration Limited has received the turnkey contract from West Bengal Livestock Development Corporation Limited (WBLDCL), which is the executing agency for Banglar Dairy Ltd, owned by the state government's animal resources department.

"This will be a modern dairy project with a processing capacity of 1.5 lakh litres of milk, but in the first phase, it will be one lakh litres a day. It will process fresh milk and value-added milk products. This fresh public sector dairy project is coming up after decades, since the 1970s," WBLDCL managing director Gouri Shankar Koner told PTI.

"Commercial production is expected by September 2024," he said.

Under this contract, Ice Make will be responsible for the project, which includes the design, supply, installation, and commissioning of civil, mechanical, and electrical work for 1.0 LLPD (expected to expand to 1.5 LLPD) on a turnkey basis.

It is the largest order for Ice Make, its CMD Chandrakant Patel said. He added that their various products and business verticals are consistently gaining market share, and their new manufacturing facility 'ICEBEST' in West Bengal was successfully commissioned.

According to a research report, the dairy sector in Bengal is expected to grow double-digit for the next few years. Several private and cooperatives are active in the state like GCMMF (Amul), Mother Dairy (WBCMPF), Metro Dairy Ltd. and Red Cow Dairy.

Also Read

Daikin India becomes bn-dollar firm, expect to double business in 3 yrs

AC sales dip 15% in April as temperature falls; expected to recover in May

Centre aims for low premium, coverage with new livestock insurance scheme

Bengal governor takes stock of panchayat polls, meets bomb-attack victim

India's room AC market likely to touch $5 billion by FY28: Voltas

Manipur warring groups still in possession of 600,000 bullets: Officials

EPS-95 pensioners to go on hunger strike, demand Rs 7,500 monthly pension

Pilot, husband beaten up by mob for thrashing minor domestic help in Delhi

SC grants bail to activist Teesta Setalvad in 2002 Gujarat riots case

AIIMS-Delhi cancels mock NExT exam scheduled for July 28, refund initiated

Topics :West Bengaldairy

First Published: Jul 19 2023 | 4:59 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story