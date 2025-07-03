Home / India News / Bengal govt to keep air ambulance in Digha during Rath Yatra on July 5

Bengal govt to keep air ambulance in Digha during Rath Yatra on July 5

The decision to keep an air ambulance in Digha during the 'Ulto Rath Yatra' of Lord Jagannath was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the state secretariat on Wednesday

Jagannath temple in Digha, West Bengal
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the first 'Rath Yatra' from the newly constructed Jagannath temple in the coastal town of Digha on June 27. (File Photo)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 12:48 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The West Bengal government has decided to keep an air ambulance in Digha during the return car festival of Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra, an official said.

The decision to keep an air ambulance in Digha during the 'Ulto Rath Yatra' (return car festival) of Lord Jagannath was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the state secretariat on Wednesday, he said. 

ALSO READ: Bengal's Digha set to hold first Rath Yatra from new Jagannath temple 

"A helicopter has been asked to be deployed on the day of Ulto Rath on July 5. The helicopter operating agency has already been informed. The air ambulance will be kept on standby from noon on July 4. This arrangement is to avoid any delay in bringing someone sick to a hospital in Kolkata," he said.

The state government is expecting a huge turnout of people during the return car festival of Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra in Digha on July 5, the official added.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the first 'Rath Yatra' from the newly constructed Jagannath temple in the coastal town of Digha on June 27.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Patna University uses lottery to assign principals, sparks academic ire

Gadkari to inaugurate, lay foundation stone for projects worth ₹6,350 cr

IMD forecasts light rain, thunder in Delhi; monsoon fury hits Rajasthan

Second batch of over 5,200 pilgrims leave for Amarnath yatra from Jammu

Construction of 250 houses out of 254 under PMAY ready in Goa: Official

Topics :Mamata BanerjeeRath YatraJagannath Rath YatraWest Bengal

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story