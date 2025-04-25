Bengal Police warns of fake social media profiles spreading disinformation

The West Bengal Police has cautioned people to be alert of fake social media profiles claiming to be residents of Murshidabad district and spreading disinformation.

Police said that they found these fake profiles posting "anti-national comments and inciting communal hatred".

"We have noticed that some fake profiles on Facebook and other social media are claiming to be from residents of Murshidabad by mentioning various places there and are making anti-national comments and spreading communally provocative messages," West Bengal Police posted on Facebook.

"Appropriate legal action is being taken against all such profiles. Many accounts have been and are being blocked. We earnestly request everyone not to share or forward any such provocative message that spreads division and hatred among people," it added.

At least three people, including a father and son, died, and several were injured in the riots over the anti-Waqf (Amendment) Act protests that engulfed these Muslim-majority areas from April 8-12.

Over 300 people have been arrested in connection with the violence.