IIT Madras files 417 patents in FY25, surpasses 'one patent a day' target

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) students, researchers and faculty filed a total of 417 patents during the 2024-25 financial year, surpassing the ‘One Patent a Day’ target set by the institute for the previous year. This includes 298 Indian patents and 119 international patents.

In addition, the institute filed 39 designs, six copyrights and one trademark, bringing the total intellectual property (IP) filings to 463 in FY25.

ALSO READ: Patent loss led to rise in prescriptions of new generation diabetes drugs Over the past five years, IIT Madras has developed a range of technologies and transferred them to industry partners such as startups, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and multinational companies (MNCs) through licensing deals worth Rs 28 crore. The most significant of these was the transfer of 5G RAN sub-system technology to Tejas Network, part of the Tata Group.

This milestone gains relevance ahead of ‘World Intellectual Property Day’, celebrated annually on April 26.

According to the World Intellectual Property Organization, IP rights allow researchers, inventors, businesses, designers, artists and others to legally protect their innovations and creative work while securing economic returns.

IIT Madras has been actively filing patents in various emerging and high-impact areas, including energy and battery innovations, microfluidic technologies, healthcare and assistive applications, robotics, and artificial intelligence. In 2024, a substantial number of inventions were filed in electronics and communication, energy and environment, mechanical and automotive, healthcare and medical devices, robotics and automation, and materials and manufacturing, among other fields.

V Kamakoti, director, IIT Madras, said, “For India to be a technology superpower as we march towards Viksit Bharat @ 2047, protecting our intellectual properties is crucial. I am very proud that the IIT Madras team has filed 417 patents in the financial year 2024-25, with a significant rise in the number of international patents.”

Manu Santhanam, dean (IC&SR), IIT Madras, said, “IIT Madras has been leading IP filing in the country among academic institutions as it understands the importance of protecting innovations that will drive the industries of tomorrow. The transfer of technology to industry has also been scaled up in recent times, leading to the direct impact of IIT Madras research in practice.”

Prabhu Rajagopal, advisor (IPM Cell) and head, School of Innovation and Entrepreneurship, IIT Madras, added, “As India’s leading research-led academic institution, IIT Madras prides itself on pushing the envelope of innovation by students, researchers and faculty. The institute has created a structured organisational support system, driving these processes through an IPM Cell. A dedicated office under the dean (IC&SR) also oversees IP licensing and technology transfers. The results of these initiatives are reflected in the increasing numbers of IPs filed, granted and licensed in recent years.”

In the past five years, the Technology Transfer Office (TTO) at IIT Madras has doubled licensing revenue and tripled the number of IPs licensed. On average, the TTO generates Rs 2.5 crore annually through licensing deals, averaging one to two deals per month. It also supports the IITM startup ecosystem by facilitating technology licensing to startups founded by students and faculty inventors.

During 2024-25, the TTO successfully licensed more than 30 IPs and patents to companies such as Tunga Aerospace, OEG, AspenTech, Ciena, Rural-Mandi, InsituMicron, Jahen & Jos, Envitran, Zemblance, Greenvironment, Thryv, Chrissron, Raksha Solutions, Sonolight, ParvAI Labs and Tritiyaeye, among others. Licensing focused on patents has increased substantially due to a rise in Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) and international filings.