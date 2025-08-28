Home / India News / Bengaluru Airport first in India to get Level-2 Accessibility Accreditation

Bengaluru Airport first in India to get Level-2 Accessibility Accreditation

This milestone places Bengaluru Airport among a select group of airports globally recognised for embedding accessibility into strategy, policy, and passenger experience

Bengaluru airport
Bengaluru airport has implemented initiatives such as the Sunflower Lanyard scheme for travellers with hidden disabilities. Photo: Twitter
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 12:09 PM IST
Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (BLR Airport) has become the first airport in India to receive Level-2 Accreditation under Airports Council International's (ACI) Accessibility Enhancement Accreditation (AEA) programme, airport authorities said on Thursday.

This milestone places Bengaluru Airport among a select group of airports globally recognised for embedding accessibility into strategy, policy, and passenger experience, the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), which manages KIA, said in a statement.

The AEA programme, the world's only initiative dedicated to benchmarking and advancing accessibility in aviation, evaluates airports on facilities, services, and governance, recognising continuous improvements for Persons with Reduced Mobility (PRMs) and Persons with Disabilities (PwDs).

Satyaki Raghunath, Chief Operating Officer of BIAK, said, "We are honoured to be awarded the Level-2 Accreditation under ACI's Airport Accessibility Enhancement programme. At BLR Airport, accessibility is not just a measure of infrastructure, but a reflection of our belief that travel should be inclusive, seamless, and experiential for every passenger."  Bengaluru airport has implemented initiatives such as the Sunflower Lanyard scheme for travellers with hidden disabilities and India's first dedicated sensory room for neurodivergent passengers, the statement said.

It added that a dedicated accessibility committee and continuous staff training reinforce these measures, ensuring empathetic assistance and ongoing infrastructure upgrades.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Bengaluru Airports in India Indian airports

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 12:09 PM IST

