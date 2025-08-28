Himachal monsoon toll hits 310; 158 rain-related, 152 road accident deaths

The ongoing monsoon season in Himachal Pradesh has claimed 310 lives since June 20, with 158 deaths attributed to rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, drowning, electrocution, and other weather-triggered disasters, and 152 deaths caused by road accidents, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

The cumulative report, covering the period from June 20 to August 27, shows that 369 people have been injured and 38 remain missing. The heavy rains have also taken a toll on livestock, with 1,852 animals and 25,755 poultry birds lost during the season.

Public and private property damage is extensive. Losses to public infrastructure, including roads, water supply systems, and power lines, have been pegged at over Rs 2,44,000 lakh, while private property damages, including houses, shops, cow sheds, and crops, are valued at more than Rs 18,000 lakh, bringing the total estimated loss to Rs 2,62,336.38 lakh.

Mandi district has borne the heaviest brunt with 51 fatalities (29 rain-related, 22 in road accidents) and extensive damage to homes, agriculture, and power infrastructure. Kangra has recorded 49 deaths, followed by Chamba (36 deaths) and Shimla (28 deaths). The SDMA report details the causes of the 158 rain-related deaths: 33 by drowning, 17 in cloudbursts, 12 from electrocution, 10 in landslides, and others from flash floods, snakebites, and accidental falls. Authorities warn that the toll could rise further if weather conditions worsen in September. Restoration of critical infrastructure remains a challenge due to recurring landslides and unstable slopes, particularly in Kullu, Mandi, and Kinnaur districts.

Meanwhile, torrential monsoon rains in Himachal Pradesh have also crippled road connectivity, power supply, and drinking water schemes across the state. According to the Himachal Pradesh SDMA, as of Wednesday evening, 582 roads, including two national highways, remained blocked, 1,155 electricity distribution transformers (DTRs) were disrupted, and 346 water supply schemes were out of service. The SDMA's State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) report noted that restoration efforts were hampered by persistent heavy rainfall in several districts, with Kullu, Mandi, Kangra, and Shimla among the worst hit. Kullu district alone reported 166 road blockages, including closures on NH-03 and NH-305, as well as widespread damage to local routes.