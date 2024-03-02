Home / India News / Bengaluru blast: Cyberabad police conducts checks as precautionary measure

Bengaluru blast: Cyberabad police conducts checks as precautionary measure

A low-intensity bomb blast at a popular eatery in Bengaluru on Friday left 10 people injured even as the police invoked the stringent UAPA provisions in the case

Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Hyderabad

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2024 | 6:54 AM IST
Police of Cyberabad Commissionerate here conducted checks at some public places on Friday as part of precautionary measures in the wake of the bomb blast at an eatery in Bengaluru.

"We are watchful. We did some checks randomly, some places where public gatherings are there. No need to alarm anybody," a police official told PTI.

This is part of the precautionary measures in the wake of the Bengaluru blast incident, he said.

Topics :BengaluruBomb blastbombs

First Published: Mar 02 2024 | 6:54 AM IST

