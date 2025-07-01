Bengaluru stampede: IPS officer's suspension order quashed by tribunal

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has quashed the Karnataka government's suspension order against senior IPS officer Vikash Kumar Vikash, who faced the action in the wake of a fatal stampede here last month.

The tragic incident on June 4 in front of M Chinnaswamy stadium claimed the lives of 11 people, drawing sharp criticism over the planning and crowd management. Vikash had challenged the government's June 5 suspension order before the tribunal, which also included the names of then Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda and DCP Shekar H Tekkannavar.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru Stampede: CM defends suspension of police commissioner, officers The Bengaluru bench of the tribunal comprising Justice B K Shrivastava and administrative member Santhosh Mehra, had reserved its verdict on June 24.

On Tuesday, it set aside Vikash's suspension. Vikash's counsel, senior advocate Dhyan Chinappa, said, The tribunal has allowed the petition and annulled the suspension, affirming that he is entitled to all benefits as per service rules. The CAT also noted that its findings could be extended to the cases of Dayananda and Tekkannavar, opening the door for their potential reinstatement. Following the incident, the CM announced the suspension of Commissioner of Police of Bengaluru city Dayananda, Additional Commissioner of Police Vikash Kumar Vikash, who was in charge of the stadium, Deputy Commissioner of Police of central division Shekhar H Tekkannavar, Assistant Commissioner of Police C Balakrishna, and Circle Police Inspector of the Cubbon Park Police station A K Girish.