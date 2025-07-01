Three killed, six injured as bus collides with truck in Raipur

Two men and a woman were killed and six other persons injured after a private bus they were travelling in collided with a truck in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur on Tuesday, police said.
The accident took place in the morning near Kendri village under Abhanpur police station limits, located 25 km from here, when the bus was heading to Raipur from Jagdalpur (Bastar district), Senior Superintendent of Police Lal Umed Singh told PTI.
The bus hit the rear end of the truck, which was moving in the same direction, apparently in a bid to overtake it, he said.
Three bus passengers, identified as Azhar Ali (30), resident of Kondgaon, Balram Patel (46), from Jagdalpur, and Barkha Thakur (31), from Mahasamund, died on the spot and six others suffered injuries, the official said.
After being alerted, an ambulance was rushed to the spot. A police team also reached the accident site, he said.
The injured passengers were shifted to a hospital and were later discharged after treatment, the official said.
The incident briefly disrupted the movement of vehicles on the route, he said.
A case has been registered in connection with the accident, the SP added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app