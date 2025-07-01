Home / India News / Three killed, six injured as bus collides with truck in Raipur

Three killed, six injured as bus collides with truck in Raipur

The bus hit the rear end of the truck, which was moving in the same direction, apparently in a bid to overtake it, a police officer said

Accident, road accident
The injured passengers were shifted to a hospital and were later discharged after treatment, an official said. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Two men and a woman were killed and six other persons injured after a private bus they were travelling in collided with a truck in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur on Tuesday, police said.

The accident took place in the morning near Kendri village under Abhanpur police station limits, located 25 km from here, when the bus was heading to Raipur from Jagdalpur (Bastar district), Senior Superintendent of Police Lal Umed Singh told PTI. 

ALSO READ: 3 dead in Shimla in road accident amid heavy rainfall across Himachal 

The bus hit the rear end of the truck, which was moving in the same direction, apparently in a bid to overtake it, he said.

Three bus passengers, identified as Azhar Ali (30), resident of Kondgaon, Balram Patel (46), from Jagdalpur, and Barkha Thakur (31), from Mahasamund, died on the spot and six others suffered injuries, the official said.

After being alerted, an ambulance was rushed to the spot. A police team also reached the accident site, he said. 

The injured passengers were shifted to a hospital and were later discharged after treatment, the official said.

The incident briefly disrupted the movement of vehicles on the route, he said.

A case has been registered in connection with the accident, the SP added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news updates: Coal India, Hindustan Copper sign MoU to collaborate on copper, minerals

T'gana govt slams Sigachi industries management's absence post deadly blast

In a first: Supreme Court introduces reservation policy for SC, ST staff

India sends geologists to Zambia to explore copper, cobalt deposits

Vantara to care for elephants who went berserk during Ahmedabad Rath Yatra

Topics :RaipurChhattisgarhroad accident

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story