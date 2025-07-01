Three killed, six injured as bus collides with truck in Raipur

Two men and a woman were killed and six other persons injured after a private bus they were travelling in collided with a truck in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur on Tuesday, police said.

The accident took place in the morning near Kendri village under Abhanpur police station limits, located 25 km from here, when the bus was heading to Raipur from Jagdalpur (Bastar district), Senior Superintendent of Police Lal Umed Singh told PTI.

The bus hit the rear end of the truck, which was moving in the same direction, apparently in a bid to overtake it, he said.