Sri Lankan Navy arrests 7 Indian fishermen for alleged illegal fishing

The Sri Lankan Navy on Tuesday said it arrested seven Indian fishermen and seized their trawler for allegedly poaching in the island nation's waters in the second such incident within a week.

The arrests were made on Monday night in the territorial waters of the Talaimannar region, the Navy spokesman said. The arrested fishermen and their trawler would be handed over to the fisheries inspectorate in Mannar, the Navy said.

The Navy on Sunday arrested 8 Indian fishermen. ALSO READ: Eight fishermen arrested by Lanka: Stalin tells Centre, seeks action

Fishermen from both India and Sri Lanka are arrested frequently for inadvertently trespassing into each other's waters.