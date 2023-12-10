Home / India News / Bengaluru tops in acid attacks against women in 2022, shows NCRB data

Bengaluru tops in acid attacks against women in 2022, shows NCRB data

An analysis of the NCRB data showed that the national capital (Delhi) reported 7 cases of attempted attacks followed by Bengaluru which registered 3 such cases last year

Press Trust of India Bengaluru

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2023 | 1:03 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Bengaluru witnessed highest number of acid attacks against women in the country in 2022, with the city police registering six cases, the latest report released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) said.

According to the data, among the 19 metropolitan cities listed in the NCRB data, Bengaluru topped the overall list with eight women falling victims to acid attack last year. At the second position was Delhi which saw seven women falling prey to acid attacks in 2022 followed by Ahmedabad at third position with registration of five such cases, the data showed.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

An analysis of the NCRB data showed that the national capital (Delhi) reported 7 cases of attempted attacks followed by Bengaluru which registered 3 such cases last year.

Meanwhile, meteropolitan cities like Hyderabad and Ahmedabad registered two such cases of attempted attacks in 2022.

One of the prominent cases of acid attack which shook Bengaluru last year was that of a 24-year-old M.Com graduate who was attacked on April 28 when she was on her way to work. According to police, the accused had been stalking the woman for several years.

He approached her for marriage and when she rejected his proposal, he splashed acid on her. The man was nabbed later in May from Tiruvannamalai Ashram where he was allegedly hiding in the guise of a "Swami". In June 2023, the victim was offered a job on contract basis by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's office at his secretariat.

Another similar case was reported on June 10, 2022 wherein a man allegedly threw acid on the face of his female friend after she turned down his marriage proposal.

Also Read

CCPA asks e-tailers to set up mechanism to prevent unregulated sale of acid

DFPCL to invest Rs 1,950 cr to expand Gujarat plant's nitric acid capacity

Coromandel commissions Rs 400 cr sulphuric acid unit in Visakhapatnam

Crime against women up 4% in 2022, Delhi most unsafe metro city: NCRB

Sharp rise in cyber crime cases in states, metros; IPC registration dips

In Punjab, road accidents caused more deaths in 2021, 2022: NCRB data

India's power consumption grows nearly 9% to 1,099 bn units in April-Nov

Condoning terror acts a great disservice to human rights cause: NHRC chief

Indian coast sees rise in cyclones; 2.9 mn vulnerable people in Andhra only

India's coal imports drop over 4 pc to 148 million in Apr-Oct period

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :BengaluruKarnatakaCrime against womenNCRB data on crime against womenacid attacks

First Published: Dec 10 2023 | 1:02 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 years

Vedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integration

AI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11

India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four months

India will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal

Next Story