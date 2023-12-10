Home / India News / India's power consumption grows nearly 9% to 1,099 bn units in April-Nov

India's power consumption grows nearly 9% to 1,099 bn units in April-Nov

The power ministry had estimated the country's electricity demand to touch 229 GW during summer. The demand did not reach the projected level in April-July due to unseasonal rain

Representative Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2023 | 12:01 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Power consumption has increased by nearly nine per cent to 1,099.90 billion units (BU) in the country during April-November this fiscal compared to the same period a year ago, showing a surge in economic activities.

The power consumption in the country was 1,010.20 BU in April-November 2022-23, higher than 916.52 BU recorded in the same period of 2021-22.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Power consumption in the entire fiscal 2022-23 was 1,504.26 BU, higher than 1,374.02 BU witnessed in 2021-22 financial year.

Industry experts said that around nine per cent growth in power consumption in the first eight months of this fiscal year shows buoyancy in the economy.

The power ministry had estimated the country's electricity demand to touch 229 GW during summer. The demand did not reach the projected level in April-July due to unseasonal rain.

The peak demand, however, touched a new high of 224.1 GW in June before dropping to 209.03 GW in July. Peak demand touched 238.82 GW in August. In September this year, it was at a record high of 243.27 GW. The peak demand was 222.16 GW in October and 204.86 GW in November this year.

According to experts, power consumption was affected in March, April, May, and June this year due to widespread rainfall.

They said power consumption grew in August, September, and October, mainly due to humid weather conditions and also perk up in industrial activities due to the effect of festive rush.

Earlier this week, Union Power Minister R K Singh had told Lok Sabha in a written reply that the power demand has gone up by 50.8 per cent in energy terms from 2013-14 to 2022-23.

The peak power demand has gone up from 136 GW in 2013-14 to 243 GW in September 2023, he informed the House.

"We have been able to meet the increase in demand because we added 194 GW of capacity between 2014 to 2023," he had explained.

Also Read

Amid increased consumption in India, IEX's electricity volume up 21%

Adani Electricity to provide 60% of renewable electricity to Mumbai by 2027

Consumers can save upto 20% in electricity bills with new power tariff rule

'Integrating renewable energy in power system crucial to meet climate goal'

Israel govt approves new outline plan to increase its energy storage

Condoning terror acts a great disservice to human rights cause: NHRC chief

Indian coast sees rise in cyclones; 2.9 mn vulnerable people in Andhra only

India's coal imports drop over 4 pc to 148 million in Apr-Oct period

As fog shrouds Delhi, overall AQI slips to 'very poor' category, shows data

Tamil Nadu CM announces Rs 6,000 aid to people affected by Cyclone Michaung

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :electricity sectorelectricity in IndiaIndia power productionPower consumption

First Published: Dec 10 2023 | 12:01 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 years

Vedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integration

AI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11

India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four months

India will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal

Next Story