Home / India News / Best possible compensation being given to affected ones in Joshimath: Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the compensation being given to the affected people in subsidence-hit Joshimath is the best one possible and they should avail it

Dehradun
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2023 | 8:33 PM IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday said the compensation being given to the affected people in subsidence-hit Joshimath is the best one possible and they should avail it as soon as possible.

"We have decided the best compensation for the affected people in Joshimath. Those who can avail the compensation should do so soon," Dhami said.

He said this while meeting the affected people in Joshimath.

For people who do not have their own piece of land, prefabricated houses have been built, the chief minister said.

He also undertook a spot inspection of the prefabricated houses being constructed on the Auli road.

Giving an update on relief operations underway at Joshimath, Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana said 167 families have been kept in relief camps and compensation worth Rs 10.46 crore have been distributed among affected land owners.

Dhami was in Joshimath on Saturday to flag off the two-day Auli marathon to send the message of a safe Joshimath across country.

Topics :UttarakhandConsumer compensation

First Published: Apr 08 2023 | 7:26 PM IST

