Bhajan Lal-led Rajasthan government orders transfer of 24 RAS officers

The BJP government on Friday issued transfer orders for 24 Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officers, with many of them attached to the office of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2024 | 8:06 AM IST
The BJP government on Friday issued transfer orders for 24 Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officers, with many of them attached to the office of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma.

RAS officers Anju Rajpal and Omprakash Bunkar were appointed joint secretaries (Chief Minister) whereas Jaiprakash Narayan and Hemendra Nagar were appointed to the post of deputy secretary (Chief Minister).

RAS officer Lalit Kumar was elevated to the position of managing director of Rajasthan Seed Corporation. He was earlier a joint secretary to CM Bhajan Lal.

Many RAS officers were appointed as special assistants to state ministers, as part of the administrative reshuffle.

"Rajpal Singh has been appointed as special assistant to Minister of State for Industries KK Bishnoi, whereas Omprakash has been appointed as special assistant to Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham," read a copy of the order issued by the Department of Personnel.

First Published: Feb 10 2024 | 8:06 AM IST

