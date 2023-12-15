Home / India News / Delhi airport to have full body scanners by May 2024, says BCAS chief

Full body scanners are expected to be installed at the Delhi airport by May 2024, a senior official said on Friday.

Indira Gandhi International Airport | File Photo
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 1:07 PM IST
The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) Director General Zulfiquar Hasan also said that due to some provisioning issues, the deadline for installing full-body scanners and CTX scanners at certain airports will be extended.

The deadline is to end on December 31.

Once CTX (Computer Tomography X-ray) scanners are in place, passengers will not have to remove their electronic gadgets from baggage during security checks at airports.

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 1:07 PM IST

