Bharat Jodo Yatra effort to rebuild 'broken collective conscience': Kharge

On the first anniversary of the party's Kanyakumari to Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said it continues to fight the menace of hate and hostility in society through a conversation

Press Trust of India New Delhi
"The trend of manufacturing irrelevant headlines to divert attention from the real issues of people to hide the agenda of hate and division is a systemic attack on our collective conscience," Kharge said | (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2023 | 11:25 AM IST
Describing the Bharat Jodo Yatra as a people's movement, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said the foot march was not just a physical endeavour but a sincere effort to "rebuild our broken collective conscience".

On the first anniversary of the party's Kanyakumari to Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said it continues to fight the menace of hate and hostility in society through a conversation.

"The Bharat Jodo Yatra is not just a physical endeavour, it is a sincere effort to rebuild our broken collective conscience. Our ingrained values of justice, liberty equality, and fraternity, for us, are supreme," Kharge said in a statement posted on X.

"The Congress party is continuously reaching out to people in an endeavour to reclaim our Constitution and protect our Democracy," he said.

On this day in 2022, the Congress launched the yatra in Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, the southern tip of the country.

"The trend of manufacturing irrelevant headlines to divert attention from the real issues of people to hide the agenda of hate and division is a systemic attack on our collective conscience," Kharge said.

He asserted that the yatra "seeks to bring real issues of economic inequalities, price rise, unemployment, social injustices, subversion of Constitution, centralisation of power, to the centre stage of people's imagination".

The Bharat Jodo Yatra is "a people's movement, unequalled in history", Kharge said.

"As the yatra completes one year today, on behalf of the Indian National Congress, I congratulate Rahul Gandhi, all Bharat Yatris and the lakhs of our citizens who walked and joined in this historic endeavour," he said.

From Kanyakumari to Kashmir, the Bharat Jodo Yatra covered more than 4,000 kilometres and carried a message of unity in diversity, with lakhs of people from all walks of life, the Congress chief said.

First Published: Sep 07 2023 | 11:25 AM IST

